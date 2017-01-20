Looking back at last week’s snow storms and tidal surges in Suffolk
18:32 20 January 2017
(c) copyright citizenside.com
Today the sun is taking the edge off the biting January winds in Suffolk, the perfect winter’s day.
However, this time last week parts of Suffolk were coated in a fine white dusting of snow and the coast was gearing up for the threat of a tidal surge.
For our weekly challenge we asked our iwitness members to focus on the weather and we have seen some varied shots of the stormy conditions.
We are pleased to announce our winner is Jim Ellis, with his picture of the Southwold coast and pier as it was about to be hit by rising tides.
We want to thank everyone who braved the conditions to take photos for this week’s challenge, here are just a few of our favourite entries.
Our next challenge is centred around Ipswich, we want to see your favourite views and shots of the historic architecture in Suffolk’s county town.
Submit your photos using iwitness to be in with a chance of being next week’s winner.