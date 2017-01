Lorry and car collide at junction in Kedington, near Haverhill

A road near Haverhill has been blocked following a collision between a lorry and a car.

The crash happened at about 4pm at the junction of Haverhill Road and Mill Road in Kedington.

Police said the junction was blocked as a result of the crash.

A male driver was injured and received initial treatment at the scene.