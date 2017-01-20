Sunny

Lorry catches fire on M25 causing chaos for Suffolk and Essex drivers using the road

10:07 20 January 2017

Traffic on the M25. Image: David Jones/PA

Archant

Drivers heading towards London via the M25 from Suffolk and Essex this morning can expect delays after a lorry caught fire on the motorway.

Fire crews, who are currently tackling the flames, and a number of police officers at the scene made the decision to close the road to drivers at around 8am.

No-one has been injured in the blaze, which started at around 7am between junctions 27 for the M11 and junction 28 for the Brook Street roundabout, which leads to the A12.

The lorry caught fire on the clockwise carriageway, and police were called shortly after 7.15am.

The lorry is under a bridge and a rolling road block has been put in place, but traffic is stationary in both directions.

Witnesses have described smoke billowing across the carriageway with a number of fire engines attempting to put out the flames.

Motorists are being urged to follow diversions put in place by the emergency services.

