Lorry driver from fatal Witham A12 crash believed to be Gurdip Johal as police confirm no other casualties

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed. Archant

The search for other potential casualties at the site of the A12 lorry crash has ended, police have confirmed.

It is also believed the driver of the vehicle, who died at the scene, was a man from Witham called Gurdip Johal.

The lorry, which had been carrying a load of 26 tonnes of batteries, crashed off Coleman’s Bridge over the dual carriageway onto its southbound side around 3.40pm on Wednesday.

However Essex Police has now announced that Mr Johal was the only casualty of the crash after a search of the site.

Both sides of the A12 were closed following the crash, with the southbound side shut for more than 24 hours after the crash. Last night it was mostly reopened, with one lane being cleared to allow traffic past the crash.

Earlier a spokesman for Essex Police said: “As there was extensive damage to the vehicle, work is also being carried out to ensure that there have been no other casualties as a result of the collision.

“The trailer has been forensically recovered by the multi-agency response team and is being searched to ensure that there are no other fatalities.”