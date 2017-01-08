Lovable cats and dogs from the RSPCA looking for homes in Ipswich

The RSPCA centre in Martlesham is appealing to animal lovers to consider adopting a new pet

The RSPCA are appealing for animal lovers to come forward and adopt some of the cute creatures they are looking to rehome.

First off is Cappuccino a male tabby cat. He is a little bit of a shy and timid boy but does enjoy a bit of fuss once he gets to know and be comfortable with you. Do you have the time and patience for him to settle in your home and help make Cappuccino a bit more confident?

Next up is Charlie, a six-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier. Charlie is an affectionate lad with lots of energy to burn – so that he means he adores his walks, running around in large fields and playing with toys. Charlie is ideally looking for an active home that can give him the time and attention he deserves. A suitable home for this energetic boy is one with older children and no other dogs or cats. Could you give cheeky Charlie a home?

Meet Bowie, a one-year-old American bull dog. He is a clever young lad who knows some basic commands and enjoys learning new things. As you can see, he loves to play with footballs and toys in general. He is an active guy who loves a good walk but can be a little more difficult than other dogs to handle due to his size and strength. Ideally he is looking for a home where someone has the time to give him training and positive socialising. An experienced owner who is physically well and strong is a must and he would like to be the only pet in the home so he can get some one-on-one attention.

Here is Ollie, a lovely boy who loves everyone he meets, getting lots of fuss and going on nice, long walks. Ollie does suffer from a little bit of anxiety so would need an owner who understands this and is around most of the time. Ollie can live with older children however as well as with a bold cat. He can be a little over the top and vocal with other dogs, but may be able to live with a calm, tolerant female dog depending on introductions at the centre.

Here is Holly, the nine-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier. She is a friendly girl who likes meeting people especially if they give her a good stroke. Holly has previously lived with and walks well with other dogs at the centre. She walks well on the lead and enjoys playing with her toys. She can be rehomed with older children and a suitably matched dog depending on them meeting. She has also been with cats at the centre and that she may be able to live with a bold cat but training must be provided for her.

Meet Buzz, a five-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier. This playful animal loves spending time with people he knows well, along with long walks and playing fetch with tennis balls. Buzz is ideally looking for an adult home where he will be the only pet in the house. An experienced bull breed owner is needed to help him overcome any issues whilst settling in, but once he is settled, he can be the perfect companion.

The RSPCA assures families that all cats, dogs, ferrets and rabbits that are offered for adoption have been vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.

An adoption fee of £150 for dogs, £60 for cats and £25 for rabbits and ferrets is charged to help them cover the cost of getting the animals ready for their new homes.

If you can help, call the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch on 0300 999 7321 9am until 4.30pm or contact them via email