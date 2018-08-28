Teen bailed for fourth time after sex attack on woman in her own home

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of the serious sexual assault of a woman in her own home has been bailed for a fourth time.

The attack took place at around 11.50pm on Thursday, June 28, when an intruder entered a home in the Yarmouth Road area of Lowestoft and attacked the woman inside.

He ran away when disturbed and was last spotted heading in the direction of Hollingsworth Road.

On the same night a man was also seen looking into the window of a nearby property at around 11pm.

Detectives initially arrested a 15-year-old boy from Lowestoft on suspicion of sexual assault on July 12. He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning but released on bail until August 8.

He was rebailed until October 12, then again until Thursday, October 18.

The boy been bailed for a fourth time and will return to police on Monday, November 19.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about this attack or witnessed anything suspicious to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 35765/18.