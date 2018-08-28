Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hospital sold for less than half-a-million pounds at auction

PUBLISHED: 06:47 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:43 26 October 2018

The boarded up building. Picture: Nick Butcher

The boarded up building. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A hospital has been sold for less than half-a-million pounds after it went up for auction.

Protesters camapign outside the former Lowestoft Hospital to try and stop the sale of the building. Picture: Nick ButcherProtesters camapign outside the former Lowestoft Hospital to try and stop the sale of the building. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft Hospital on Tennyson Road, Lowestoft, went under the hammer on Thursday, October 25 selling for £475,000.

It closed in 2016 but the site was still owned by James Paget University Hospital. While it was open it provided community care for the elderly and housed a minor injuries unit.

The earliest parts of the building date back more than 150 years.

It comes just days after the town council pleaded with James Paget Hospital not to sell it.

Protesters camapign outside the former Lowestoft Hospital to try and stop the sale of the building. Picture: Nick ButcherProtesters camapign outside the former Lowestoft Hospital to try and stop the sale of the building. Picture: Nick Butcher

In a letter it said: “Local people cannot afford, economically and in health terms, to continue to be subject to increasingly remote and inaccessible health services.”

“It is unacceptable that people here, who cannot afford the taxi fares and significant other additional costs and practical complications that arise from trying to access remote health services.”

It was sold at the allsop auction house.

Topic Tags:

Coastal communities ‘not economically viable’ to save from sea, report claims

30 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Southwold Harbour PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Coastal communities across East Anglia could be abandoned to the sea after government advisors questioned whether it is economically viable to save them.

Live: Watch as Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passes along Portman Road

13:43 Will Jefford
Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie passing Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

The funeral of Ipswich Town legend, Kevin Beattie takes place today and the procession has passed by Portman Road.

Conservative Kay Oakes holds county council seat in local by-election

8 minutes ago Paul Geater
New Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: KAY OAKES

Former Mayor of Needham Market Kay Oakes has been elected as the new county councillor for the area in a by-election.

BMW driver given £100 fine for not wearing a seatbelt

38 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
A BMW was stopped after the driver was found not to be wearing a seatbelt. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A driver spotted not wearing a seatbelt was stopped by police and given a £100 on the spot fine.

Top police officer to take part in online Q&A

39 minutes ago Will Jefford
Police bosses will be quized in a online Q&A. Picture: PA

Police are encouraging the public to ask the tough questions of Suffolk’s top officer as they take on a two-hour web Q&A next week.

Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash on A1307

13:57 Will Jefford
A section of the A1307. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A1307 which left two people with serious injuries.

New access road will make village ‘safer’, says councillor

13:51 Michael Steward
The new road will link the existing Tut Hill (B1106) with Mildenhall Road (A1101) Picture: COUNTRYSIDE

A new access road leading to a Bury St Edmunds housing development will make a neighbouring village “safer and quieter”, according to a county councillor.

Most read

Opinion: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24