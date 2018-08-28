Heavy Showers

Man charged with malicious wounding after Lowestoft town centre incident

PUBLISHED: 22:42 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:55 28 October 2018

Outside the Joseph Conrad pub, where the incident took place. Photo: Staff

Archant

A 46-year-old man from Lowestoft has been charged in connection with an incident in the town centre that saw another man suffer cuts to his head and neck.

Police were called shortly before 5.20pm on Friday to reports of an altercation between two men on Station Square and a man was taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment for cuts to his head and neck.

A man was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning.

Suffolk police have said Jason Hamilton, aged 46, of Suffolk Road in Lowestoft, has been charged with malicious wounding, possession of a bladed article in a public place and theft.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday at 10am.

