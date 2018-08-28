Suspended sentence for Lowestoft man found making and possessing indecent images of children
PUBLISHED: 16:25 01 November 2018
A vulnerable Suffolk man with physical and mental health problems who downloaded child porn has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Police officers who went to 30-year-old Matthew Gilmore’s Lowestoft home in May 2016 seized a computer tower unit and a mobile phone, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
When the devices were examined they were found to contain ten indecent images and 28 movies in the most serious level A category, ten indecent images and three movies in category B and 129 indecent images in the lowest level C category.
A number of extreme pornographic images and movies were also found.
Gilmore, 30, of Sutherland Drive, Lowestoft, admitted making indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornographic images.
He was given a ten month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and a 45 day rehabilitation requirement.
He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for ten years.
He was also ordered to pay £600 costs.
Andrew Thompson, for Gilmore, described his client as vulnerable and said he had physical and mental health problems.
He said the offences were more than two years old.
