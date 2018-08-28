Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former trawlerman battling lung disease hits out at benefit bosses after being declared fit for work

PUBLISHED: 07:37 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:57 01 November 2018

Former trawlerman David Macalpine has been declared fit for work by the DWP despite suffering from COPD, emphysema and has a deformed disk in his back. Picture: Nick Butcher

Former trawlerman David Macalpine has been declared fit for work by the DWP despite suffering from COPD, emphysema and has a deformed disk in his back. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A Lowestoft man has hit out at benefit bosses after being declared fit to work, despite battling COPD and severe back pain for nearly four decades.

Former trawlerman David Macalpine has been declared fit for work by the DWP despite suffering from COPD, emphysema and has a deformed disk in his back. Picture: Nick ButcherFormer trawlerman David Macalpine has been declared fit for work by the DWP despite suffering from COPD, emphysema and has a deformed disk in his back. Picture: Nick Butcher

David Macalpine, 62, moved to Lowestoft from Coventry aged 17 to begin a fishing career as a trawlerman, but has not worked for more than 35 years after suffering a deformed disc in his back.

Yet the Department for Work and Pensions have declared him able to return to work.

Mr Macalpine, of Victoria Terrace, said: “I am suffering with COPD and it is a long-term illness. The council recognise COPD as a disability but the DWP look at it differently which is just stupid.

“I have also been diagnosed with a muscular disorder because I have a deformed disc in my back since I was fishing and I have been told not to lift anything. I do push myself and just get on with it but I get severe back pain and shortness of breath and I am not fit to go back to work.

Former trawlerman David Macalpine has been declared fit for work by the DWP despite suffering from COPD, emphysema and has a deformed disk in his back. Picture: Nick ButcherFormer trawlerman David Macalpine has been declared fit for work by the DWP despite suffering from COPD, emphysema and has a deformed disk in his back. Picture: Nick Butcher

“I have got a sicknote from my doctor which lasts until the end of November. They are going against the doctors professional advice.”

Mr Macalpine, who has been claiming Universal Credit since February 2017, claims he is struggling to survive on his benefits, and fears facing sanctions if he does not comply with their demands.

He said: “My argument is that you have got druggies and alcoholics not looking for work, so why don’t they sort them out?

“I know there are people out there with less illnesses than I do who are on Personal Independence Payment and other benefits.

Former trawlerman David Macalpine has been declared fit for work by the DWP despite suffering from COPD, emphysema and has a deformed disk in his back. Picture: Nick ButcherFormer trawlerman David Macalpine has been declared fit for work by the DWP despite suffering from COPD, emphysema and has a deformed disk in his back. Picture: Nick Butcher

“All I get is £317 to live on a month and after I take my bills out for water and council tax and electricity, I am lucky if I survive on £200.

“I am having to do a course where I stand on my feet all day because if I don’t then they will sanction me.

“It is absolutely ridiculous. I know my own body and they are messing me about.”

COPD includes a number of lung conditions which cause breathing difficulties, with problems usually getting worse over time and limiting normal activities.

A spokesman for the DWP said: “We are absolutely committed to ensuring that disabled people get the right support they need.

“Decisions for benefits are made following consideration of all the information provided by the claimant, including supporting evidence from their GP or medical specialist.

“Anyone who disagrees with a decision has the right to appeal.”

Topic Tags:

Updated: Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

23 minutes ago Will Jefford
A busy stretch of the A12

Serious delays remain after a van that crashed off the A12 is cleared.

Frosty conditions expected overnight - but warmer weather to come

08:24 Will Jefford
Ipswich expects more rain today before a chilly evening. Picture: citizenside.com

Ipswich is set for another rainy day as temperatures remain cool and are expected to fall further overnight.

Government department takes FOUR months to respond to Suffolk parking proposals

08:06 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
POlice and PCSOs currently enforce parking in Suffolk Picture: GREGG BROWN

A government department is facing criticism after it took four months to respond to Suffolk’s councils about a key parking issue.

‘Not acceptable’ - teenagers caught reportedly throwing fireworks in the street

08:05 Andrew Papworth
The fireworks seized in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A batch of fireworks were seized from teenagers in a town centre amid reports they had been throwing them in the street.

Exclusive: ‘Shameful’ - critics hit out as third of children denied special needs provision

07:46 Amy Gibbons
Concerns have been raised over the shortfall of special school placements in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s special needs provision is reportedly in “crisis” as new data reveals one third of children could not get provision within their home county.

Ipswich man arrested after fatal crash near Stansted Airport

07:38 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on the northbound stretch of the M11 between junctions 8 and 8a Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man from Ipswich has been taken into police custody after a driver in his 50s was killed in a collision on the M11.

How do you get the job as Father Christmas?

07:30 Megan Aldous
The qualities of Wyevale Garden Centre's Father Christmas Picture: ANDREW HOBBS

With the festive season upon us we take a look at what qualities and experience you need to become the jolly man in the red suit.

Most read

Updated: Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

A busy stretch of the A12

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

Ipswich man arrested after fatal crash near Stansted Airport

The crash happened on the northbound stretch of the M11 between junctions 8 and 8a Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash on country road

The crash happened on Heath Road, near Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video: ‘We need a little help... but it doesn’t have to be a major overhaul’ - Lambert on January transfer plans

Paul Lambert would like to give his Ipswich Town squad 'a little help' in January. Picture: ROSS HALLS

See before and after pictures of multimillion pound improvements to Jaywick Sands

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24