Can you help to trace the owner of a bracelet found near shops six years ago?

The missing items are at Lowestoft Police Station. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

Police have issued appeals to trace the owners of a bracelet and a large bunch of keys, which were both found in Lowestoft.

Appeals on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page were launched to trace the owners of the property, after the keys were found on Old Nelson Street last week and the bracelet was found near Westwood Avenue shops more than six years ago.

A police spokesman said: “A large bunch of keys were found in the road on Old Nelson Street, Lowestoft on October 18, which had a distinctive keyring on them. If you believe these are yours please attend Lowestoft police station where you must be able to describe the keys and bring identification with you to claim them.

“We need your help in reuniting a bracelet with its owner. We have had this bracelet for some time and we have tried appeals before, but as yet the owner has not come forward.”

The bracelet is beaded and is engraved with “In Memory of my baby.” It was found near Westwood Avenue shops in Lowestoft on April 17, 2012.

”If you believe this is yours please contact us with a full description of the item,” the police spokesman added.