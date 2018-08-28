Boy, 15, left with facial injuries after attack from teenage girls

A teenage boy has been assaulted in Lowestoft’ Royal Thoroughfare. Photo: Google. Archant

A 15-year-old boy suffered minor facial injuries after being set upon by a group of teenage girls and a teenage boy.

The attack happened near to the fountains in Lowestoft’s Royal Thoroughfare between 4pm and 4.45pm on Sunday, October 21.

A group of three teenage girls and a teenage boy called the victim’s name, before approaching and attacking him.

The male offender was described as white, between 15 and 17-years-old, 5ft 9in and was wearing a red t-shirt and carrying a black rucksack.

All three girls are described as white and aged between 15 and 17.

The first girl had black hair and was wearing a hooded top and black trousers, the second girl had brown hair was wearing a black hooded top and black leggings.

While the third girl who has brown hair was wearing a brown hooded top, with a white top underneath and black leggings.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has knowledge of it, should contact Suffolk police via 101 quoting crime references 37/60990/18.