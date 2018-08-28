Speeding driver tests positive for cannabis
PUBLISHED: 09:14 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:14 04 November 2018
Archant
A speeding driver has been arrested after testing positive for cannabis.
The driver was travelling through Lowestoft last night (Saturday, November 3) when they were stopped by police.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “Vehicle stopped in Lowestoft for excess speed and then driver provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis #Arrested #Fatal4.”
Sergeant Chris Harris congratulated the team for their arrest and tweeted: “More great work by my team using @DrugWipeUK to enforce #Fatal4.”