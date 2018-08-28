Speeding driver tests positive for cannabis

A speeding driver was arrested in Lowestoft after testing positive for cannabis. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team. Archant

A speeding driver has been arrested after testing positive for cannabis.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A speeding driver was arrested in Lowestoft after testing positive for cannabis. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team. A speeding driver was arrested in Lowestoft after testing positive for cannabis. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

The driver was travelling through Lowestoft last night (Saturday, November 3) when they were stopped by police.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “Vehicle stopped in Lowestoft for excess speed and then driver provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis #Arrested #Fatal4.”

Sergeant Chris Harris congratulated the team for their arrest and tweeted: “More great work by my team using @DrugWipeUK to enforce #Fatal4.”