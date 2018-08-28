Partly Cloudy

Speeding driver tests positive for cannabis

PUBLISHED: 09:14 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:14 04 November 2018

Archant

A speeding driver has been arrested after testing positive for cannabis.

The driver was travelling through Lowestoft last night (Saturday, November 3) when they were stopped by police.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “Vehicle stopped in Lowestoft for excess speed and then driver provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis #Arrested #Fatal4.”

Sergeant Chris Harris congratulated the team for their arrest and tweeted: “More great work by my team using @DrugWipeUK to enforce #Fatal4.”

38 minutes ago James Carr
Breaking News Woman found with ‘significant head injuries’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

46 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Police remain at the scene of the incident Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A woman in her 40s was found with ‘significant head injuries’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich last night.

Video WATCH: Masked man smashes windscreen and pumpkins with baseball bat during Halloween attack

53 minutes ago James Carr
Arianna-Louise Lloyd awoke on Thursday to find her windsreen smashed. Photo: Arianna-Louise Lloyd

Residents were left feeling “sick” and scared to go out at night after a masked man with a baseball bat carried out a wave of destruction on Halloween.

Ultimate fashion guide to winter in Lowestoft

08:00 Niki Low
Niki Low

Welcome to my new column for the Lowestoft Journal. Having had a small break from the paper, I am now back and this time I’m featuring the best in what’s on offer in our local area.

Further road closures in Ipswich this weekend as second transformer is on the move

06:34 Sophie Barnett
The transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Delays are expected as another abnormal load transported through Ipswich today.

Firefighters battle bungalow blaze in Clacton

06:21 Adam Howlett
Two crews from Clactom were sent to the scene (stock image) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire crews have tackled a fire in the roof of a bungalow in Clacton.

Father who died in crash to be remembered at memorial meal

05:55 Will Jefford
Ciara Lee lost her husband and farther of her son, Eddy in a crash earlier this year. Picture: JAMES JAY

A head chef is hosting a tasty charity dinner in aid of a road safety charity after a friend was killed in a collision earlier this year.

Most read

Video WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Pedestrian in north Essex dies after collision with car

The collision happened in Colchester Road, Thorpe-le-Soken.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

