Witnesses sought after jogger is spat at and injured in town centre assault

Surrey Street in Lowestoft, where the jogger was assaulted after being chased through the town centre. Picture: MICK HOWES Archant

A jogger was chased, assaulted and spat at by a group of men and women.

Police are seeking witnesses to the assault which happened on Wednesday, October 17 between 6.10pm and 6.20pm in the High Street area of Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “It is reported that a man in his 50s, who was jogging at the time, was approached and verbally abused by a number of males and females who spat at him and then chased him towards Surrey Street.

“The man was then pushed over by one of the members of the group, causing him to sustain injuries to his hand, knee and back.”

If you saw the incident or you have knowledge of it, call Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 60651/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org