‘Going too far’ - Warning from pensioner after scam call which says an arrest warrant has been issued

Gillian Wilkin, 75, from Lowestoft has been targeted by a telephone scam telling her there is a warrant out for her arrest. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A Lowestoft pensioner has issued a warning to others after being targeted by scammers claiming there is a warrant out for her arrest.

Gillian Wilkin, of Beresford Road, returned home from visiting her daughter to find the suspicious message on her answering machine.

The 75-year-old hopes to warn other people receiving the call not to be pressured into the scam.

She said: “I was away visiting my daughter in Hertfordshire for a few days and when I came home I saw I had this message saying they were from HMRC and there was a warrant out for my arrest.

“They wanted me to ring the HMRC number but of course I didn’t. I rang the police instead.

“I am quite a strong 75-year-old, but that still upset me and anyone else getting that might panic. If people don’t report it then others might not know it is going on.

“To hear that is not nice and it is not funny. I was wondering what I have done wrong.

“I don’t have the internet or a smartphone so they cannot be getting my number from there.

“I get these scam calls all the time claiming to be from companies or someone called Shirley threatening to cut my internet off and I just think good luck with that.

“I know I don’t have internet so it can’t be right, but saying they are looking for me worldwide is going too far.”

The automated message said: “This is HM Revenue & Customs, we are calling to inform you that a Tax Fraud Case under your name is under investigation and there is currently a warrant out for your arrest.”

An HMRC spokesman office said: “HMRC takes security extremely seriously. We are aware that some people have received telephone calls from individuals claiming to be from HMRC. We have a well-known brand, which criminals abuse to add credibility to their scams.

“These scams often involve people receiving a call out of the blue and being told that HMRC is investigating them. If you can’t verify the identity of the caller, we recommend that you do not speak to them.”