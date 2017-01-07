Partly Cloudy

Lowestoft driver with half-empty bottle of vodka in car at Melton loses licence

10:03 07 January 2017

Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

A recovering alcoholic was found in the driver’s seat of his car with the engine running and a half-empty bottle of vodka beside him, a court heard.

Gavin Whittaker, who works for substance misuse treatment centre, Turning Point, was nearly four times the drink-drive limit when given a roadside breath test near Melton Railway Station.

However, the 50-year-old, of Kirkley Cliff, Lowestoft, was unable to provide the second of two mandatory breath tests on an intoximeter at Martlesham police investigation centre and was charged with failing to provide a breath specimen.

Whittaker pleaded guilty to the offence, which happened on Tuesday, when he appeared before Ipswich magistrates on a video link from the investigation centre after spending nearly 48 hours in custody.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said police were called at 2pm to Five Winds farm shop in Melton where Whittaker was slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle. A bottle of vodka was on the passenger seat and the car’s engine was running.

Mr Ablett said a worker in the farm shop had previously seen Whittaker in the shop and believed him to be drunk.

A roadside breath test was said to have recorded a reading of 132 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Magistrates heard the first of what were to be two tests on an intoximeter recorded a reading of 136mcgs.

Mr Ablett said Whittaker had a previous conviction in April 2005 for failing to provide a breath specimen.

Lyndon Davies, representing Whittaker, said it was suggested his client deliberately refused to take the second test, but he had clearly been heavily under the influence of alcohol and could not provide a sample although he tried.

The court was told Whittaker had previous convictions, but they ceased in 2006 as that was the year he stopped drinking and had started going to Alcoholics Anonymous.

He had refrained from drinking for 10 years until New Year’s Day.

Before working for Turning Point, Whittaker had been a housing officer helping the homeless.

Magistrates heard Whittaker had driven to Five Winds and had consumed what he believed to have been half a bottle of vodka.

Mr Davies said: “He accepts he has made a terrible error. He’s going straight back to Alcoholics Anonymous after this. He knows this is clearly a lesson for him. What he should have done is gone and spoken to professionals rather than turning back to drink.”

Magistrates disqualified Whittaker from driving for six months and fined him £320. He must also pay £85 costs and £32 to the victims’ fund.

