Lowestoft man Carl Bell died from smoke inhalation after fire broke out in his flat, inquest told

The scene after the flat fire in Roman Road, Lowestoft. Photo: George Ryan Archant

A bricklayer who lost his life in a flat fire in Lowestoft may have gone back inside his burning home, an inquest has heard.

Bricklayer Carl Bell, 52, died from smoke inhalation after a blaze broke out in his flat in Roman Road on December 2.

Neighbours made desperate attempts to save Mr Bell, who was found dead inside his home after the fire ripped through the flat.

At an inquest into his death today, which was opened and adjourned by assistant Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley, the court heard there were fears the 52-year-old may have gone back inside his flat, where he was found.

Witnesses at the scene of the blaze said they heard an explosion in Mr Bell’s property, which is on the first floor, at around 12pm that day.

They described smoke billowing out of the flat’s windows after it became engulfed with flames.

The inquest has been adjourned until June 19, 2017, while further inquiries are carried out.