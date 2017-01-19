Lowestoft’s Ormiston Denes Academy is only school in Suffolk to fail to hit Government targets - see how your child’s school performed

Jack London, Connor Woods and Mason Hodds collecting GCSE results last summer at Ormiston Denes Academy Archant

Just one Suffolk school is considered to be under-performing in updated 2016 secondary school performance levels that measures the progress students make between the ages of 11 and 16.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Of the 41 secondary schools and academies in the county, 40 hit the required target but Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft achieved a Progress 8 score of -0.67 - below the target of -0.5.

Ormiston Denes Academy students await collection of their GCSE results. Ormiston Denes Academy students await collection of their GCSE results.

Progress 8 measures the achievement of a pupil across eight subjects including mathematics and English, which are double-weighted.

The data is based on the GCSE results from summer 2016 but Progress 8 is a value added measure, comparing pupils’ results with the achievements of other pupils that have the same prior attainment rather than just ranking schools based on the percentage of pupils gaining five A* to C grades.

Students’ achievements in the eight key subjects are also measured using the Attainment 8 score.

The Government has ranked local authorities based on the percentage of schools failing to achieve the target and Knowsley, where all six schools in the authority fell below the required standard, was at the top of the table, making it the worst performing authority.

In Worcestershire all 30 schools achieved the target, making it the top performing authority and 151st in the table.

Suffolk appears in 104th position while neighbouring Norfolk was slightly worse. It appeared 100th on the list with two schools from 71 falling below par.

Essex was 87th in the table - here five of 74 schools fell below target.

Nationally, 282 secondary schools collectively teaching more than 200,000 pupils fell below-target.