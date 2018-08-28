Luxury train offers 7-course Christmas lunch for £260

Musicians aboard the Northern Belle. Pictures: NORTHERN BELLE Archant

Jump aboard one of the country’s most spectacular trains and celebrate Christmas in style.

A luxury trip on the Northern Belle is coming to Ipswich this Christmas.

Departing from Ipswich, the festive Northern Belle service offers an indulgent treat, sure to get you and your family in the Christmas spirit.

The train will set out on its journey on Wednesday, December 12, transporting passengers back to the 30s with its vintage handcrafted interiors and first-class service.

For £260 per person you can enjoy a round-trip travel while sipping champagne or munching on a selection of the finest cheeses in one of the train’s seven plush carriages.

Table magicians will provide mouth-dropping entertainment throughout the journey or you may want to spend your time learning about the train’s history and the famous faces that once passed through its corridoors.

Tableware on board the Northern Belle. Picture: NORTHERN BELLE Tableware on board the Northern Belle. Picture: NORTHERN BELLE

For more details about the Christmas service and to book visit the Northern Belle website.