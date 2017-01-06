MacBook, Samsung TV and power tools stolen in Bungay burglary
18:05 06 January 2017
Suffolk Constabulary officers are investigating a burglary at a home in Bungay.
The burglary happened sometime between Saturday, December 31 and Wednesday, January 4 at a house in Outney Road.
A MacBook computer, a drill and jigsaw set and a Samsung curve screen TV were stolen.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward by contacting 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.