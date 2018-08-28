Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘We are still getting over the shock’ - anger after Mad-Eye Moody’s eye is stolen

PUBLISHED: 10:20 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:46 27 October 2018

The Mad-Eye Moody scarecrow which Kevin Prime created - before and after the theft (Image: Karen Prime)

The Mad-Eye Moody scarecrow which Kevin Prime created - before and after the theft (Image: Karen Prime)

Archant

A family have been left “angry and disappointed” after the eye from their ‘Mad-Eye Moody’ scarecrow was stolen.

Mad-Eye Moody the scarecrow without his famous eye (Image: Karen Prime)Mad-Eye Moody the scarecrow without his famous eye (Image: Karen Prime)

Karen Prime, from Halesworth, and her husband Kevin make the scarecrows for Halesworth Scarecrow Week every year, which Karen organises. This year Mr Prime, the head chef at Halesworth restaurant Edwards, created a lifelike moving scarecrow of Alastor ‘Mad-Eye’ Moody - a well-known character in the Harry Potter films. However the family - who are huge Harry Potter fans - have been left disheartened, after finding that someone has stolen the famous eye from the scarecrow.

Posting on the Halesworth Community Voice Facebook page on October 26, Mrs Prime wrote “Tonight between 7pm and 10pm whilst we were serving at Edwards some heartless, selfish, peasant took the homemade eye ball of Mad-Eye Moody. We are still getting over the shock that someone would do this. If anyone has any information please pop in [to Edwards] and see me or if you are the person that took it please just bring it back as this took my husband [Kevin] a week to make and he is angry and disappointed that someone has taken it and that the final day our scarecrow will go out damaged.

“I will not allow this behaviour to dishearten us from doing scarecrows but I would like to know why! A lot of people have enjoyed the scarecrow week and we will do it again next year.”

Karen, Kevin, their son Ryan and a friend at the Harry Potter Studio tour recently (Image: supplied by Karen Prime)Karen, Kevin, their son Ryan and a friend at the Harry Potter Studio tour recently (Image: supplied by Karen Prime)

Karen also added - “It’s so sad as the whole week has been the best week ever.”

The Halesworth Scarecrow Week is a popular week-long activity in the area, with lots of local businesses getting involved. A Scarecrow Hunt takes place where certain businesses display letters which, when rearranged, spell words from children’s films. People have the chance to win cash prizes and the first person drawn out also helps Father Christmas switch on the Halesworth Town Christmas Lights.

Mrs Prime and her family organise the event every year, and would just like to see the eye returned. Please pop into Edwards in Halesworth or message them over Facebook here if you know anything.

Topic Tags:

Breaking News: Second arrest made following July’s Colchester jewellery robbery

17:32 Dominic Moffitt
Trinity Street in Colchester, Chimes store, on the left, was robbed by two people in July Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Another person has been taken into custody by Essex Police after staff were threatened by a wrench and hammer in a jewellery shop theft.

‘It is my silver cloud.’ Life after losing my sight

9 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Simon says that he still feels fulfilled in life despite his blindess Picture: SIMON DAWS

For people who have 20/20 vision it seems that sight governs everything we do - but what would happen if we couldn’t see anymore?

Renting a property? What will £850 a month get you?

12 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
This house in Friston is available to rent for £850 a month. Picture: JENNIE JONES

Are you searching for a home to rent? Here are properties for around £850 a month in the area, ranging from a period cottage near Saxmundham to an apartment on the Ipswich Waterfront.

Man appeals for return of pheasant stolen from his father’s grave

17:29 Sophie Smith
A metal pheasant was stolen from the grave of Ronald Smith at Eye Cemetery. PHOTO: Stephen Smith

A son is appealing for help to find a metal pheasant after it was taken from his father’s grave.

Major Ipswich road remains shut

16:38 Dominic Moffitt
Traffic flow in Wherstead Road was curtailed as preparations were put in place for tomorrow's moving Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Wherstead Road has now been closed for several hours as construction of a temporary bridge continues.

Former England player and manager Glenn Hoddle taken ‘seriously ill’

15:42 Michael Steward
Glenn Hoddle, pictured working for ITV Sport, has been taken 'seriously ill' Picture: PA

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has been taken “seriously ill” after collapsing at the BT Sport studios on his birthday.

Horse dies after getting stuck in ditch

13:51 Michael Steward
A horse has died after becoming trapped in a ditch in Monewden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A horse has died after becoming trapped in a ditch in a Suffolk village.

Most read

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Matchday Recap: Blues well-beaten at Millwall as new boss Lambert watches on

Millwall celebrate their first half goal against Ipswich at The Den Picture Pagepix

Revealed – the most ‘powerful’ people in Essex

Witham MP Priti Patel dropped from 3rd to 4th place this year Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PA WIRE

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Horse dies after getting stuck in ditch

A horse has died after becoming trapped in a ditch in Monewden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video: ‘Paul Lambert is a Blue, he hates Norwich! - Watch Ipswich fans hail new boss at Millwall game

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24