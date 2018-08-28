‘We are still getting over the shock’ - anger after Mad-Eye Moody’s eye is stolen

The Mad-Eye Moody scarecrow which Kevin Prime created - before and after the theft (Image: Karen Prime) Archant

A family have been left “angry and disappointed” after the eye from their ‘Mad-Eye Moody’ scarecrow was stolen.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mad-Eye Moody the scarecrow without his famous eye (Image: Karen Prime) Mad-Eye Moody the scarecrow without his famous eye (Image: Karen Prime)

Karen Prime, from Halesworth, and her husband Kevin make the scarecrows for Halesworth Scarecrow Week every year, which Karen organises. This year Mr Prime, the head chef at Halesworth restaurant Edwards, created a lifelike moving scarecrow of Alastor ‘Mad-Eye’ Moody - a well-known character in the Harry Potter films. However the family - who are huge Harry Potter fans - have been left disheartened, after finding that someone has stolen the famous eye from the scarecrow.

Posting on the Halesworth Community Voice Facebook page on October 26, Mrs Prime wrote “Tonight between 7pm and 10pm whilst we were serving at Edwards some heartless, selfish, peasant took the homemade eye ball of Mad-Eye Moody. We are still getting over the shock that someone would do this. If anyone has any information please pop in [to Edwards] and see me or if you are the person that took it please just bring it back as this took my husband [Kevin] a week to make and he is angry and disappointed that someone has taken it and that the final day our scarecrow will go out damaged.

“I will not allow this behaviour to dishearten us from doing scarecrows but I would like to know why! A lot of people have enjoyed the scarecrow week and we will do it again next year.”

Karen, Kevin, their son Ryan and a friend at the Harry Potter Studio tour recently (Image: supplied by Karen Prime) Karen, Kevin, their son Ryan and a friend at the Harry Potter Studio tour recently (Image: supplied by Karen Prime)

Karen also added - “It’s so sad as the whole week has been the best week ever.”

The Halesworth Scarecrow Week is a popular week-long activity in the area, with lots of local businesses getting involved. A Scarecrow Hunt takes place where certain businesses display letters which, when rearranged, spell words from children’s films. People have the chance to win cash prizes and the first person drawn out also helps Father Christmas switch on the Halesworth Town Christmas Lights.

Mrs Prime and her family organise the event every year, and would just like to see the eye returned. Please pop into Edwards in Halesworth or message them over Facebook here if you know anything.