Maison Bleue chef Pascal Canevet to pass on his expertise to Bury St Edmunds students

Chef Pascal Canevet, of award-winning Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds.

A top Suffolk chef is going back to school to educate students about food and nutrition.

Pascal Canevet, who runs the award-winning Maison Bleue restaurant in Bury St Edmunds, is adopting Westley School as part of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts’ Adopt a School Week.

From February 6 to 10, schools across the UK will be visited by industry heroes, all members of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, who will be promoting food education and helping children to appreciate hospitality and good nutrition from a young age.

Mr Canevet has picked Westley School out of those in East Anglia to offer free practical sessions on how to prepare and cook healthy seasonal ingredients, understand the importance of buying local produce, baking bread, laying a table and visiting his renowned restaurant kitchen in Churchgate Street.

As well as helping the youngsters to appreciate hospitality from a young age, he also hopes to inspire.

“It’s a great opportunity to share my passion for taste, nutrition and provenance of good food. There’s nothing like the delight of seeing a child really taste something for the first time and start to understand the fine balance of flavour and develop their senses,” said Mr Canevet.

The first food education session with him at Westley School is on Monday, February 6.

Mr Canevet is a long-standing judge for the annual Rotary Young Chef Awards and is giving up his time to work with West Suffolk College level 1 to 3 to create a unique celebration dinner later in the year.

Albert Roux and chef Michael Mathieson of Chez Roux Restaurants will represent Scotland, Raymond Blanc and Gary Jones of Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons will visit their adopted school in Oxfordshire and chefs Phil Howard, Giorgio Locatelli, royal chef Mark Flanagan and Adam Byatt will represent London.

Launched as a national charity in 1990, the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts’ Adopt a School Trust informs primary children about food, cookery, food provenance and growing, healthy eating, nutrition, hygiene and the importance of eating together.

Academy chefs and hospitality professionals deliver sessions ranging from taste and sensory to advanced practical cookery and front of house, in the classroom, in restaurants and on farms.