Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

A stretch of Foxhall Road is currently closed following a single vehicle collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Firefighters have freed an injured man from his car after a collision which has closed Foxhall Road in Ipswich.

Police were called shortly before 6am on Monday morning with reports of a single vehicle crash on the major Ipswich road.

Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene where crew members worked to free an injured man from his vehicle.

He was subsequently taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

A stretch of Foxhall Road, which runs westbound through Ipswich towards the A12, is currently closed.