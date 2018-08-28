Partly Cloudy

Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

PUBLISHED: 07:44 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 07:56 29 October 2018

Archant

Firefighters have freed an injured man from his car after a collision which has closed Foxhall Road in Ipswich.

Police were called shortly before 6am on Monday morning with reports of a single vehicle crash on the major Ipswich road.

Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene where crew members worked to free an injured man from his vehicle.

He was subsequently taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

A stretch of Foxhall Road, which runs westbound through Ipswich towards the A12, is currently closed.

£1.5 billion High Street budget boost does not go far enough

31 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt & Michael Steward
Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond Picture: PA WIRE

A £1.5billion package to support struggling high street traders due to be set out in the budget does not go far enough, according to business leaders in the region.

Opinion: If austerity is over will the Chancellor announce significant funding for Suffolk’s beleaguered police force?

05:30 David Ellesmere
Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere fears that the town is sufferingbeauce of cuts to policing budgets Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

I make no apology for returning to the subject of police cuts, writes Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere.

New online tool launched to make living donation process easier

05:30 Michael Steward
Kate Bullion, from Lowestoft, donated a kidney to a stranger Picture: NHSBT

A new online tool has been launched for the first time in a bid make the process of living organ donation easier for those who want to save a stranger’s life.

‘It’s good to be listened to’ – Highways chief welcomes budget pothole fund

05:30 Michael Steward
A pothole fund is expected to be announced by the chancellor in the budget Picture: PA

The county’s highways chief has welcomed an expected £420million in the budget for councils to fix potholes with the message “it’s good to be listened to”.

The scariest house in Suffolk returns for Halloween night

05:30 Dominic Moffitt
Lorrie has loved Halloween since he was a boy and really goes to town on the decorations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

For a fifth consecutive year a Halloween haunted house will welcome the people of Suffolk, all in the name of charity.

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Yesterday, 22:30 Dominic Moffitt
Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are now treating an earlier blaze at a Bury St Edmunds secondary school as arson.

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Fire at County Upper School

Fire tackled close to County Upper School, Bury St Edmunds Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Suffolk luxury hotel and restaurant scoops prestigious award

The Great House in Lavenham has named as regional winner for the east in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide Picture: THE GREAT HOUSE

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

