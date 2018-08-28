Major Ipswich road remains shut
PUBLISHED: 16:38 27 October 2018
Wherstead Road has now been closed for several hours as construction of a temporary bridge continues.
Suffolk Highways shut the road in order to prepare for the transportation of an abnormal road tomorrow, Sunday, October 28.
Traffic signals, street lighting columns, road signs and traffic islands were removed from the area this morning.
Wherstead was meant to remain closed temporarily but has now been shut for at least four hours.
Suffolk Highways tweeted: “UPDATE: Wherstead Road continues to be closed.
“Please allow extra time for your journey and avoid the area if you’re able - diversions are in place.
“We will continue to keep you updated with progress. Businesses open as usual #SuffolkAbnormalLoad #OffshoreWind @EADT24 @BBCSuffolk.”
The load weighing over 460,000kg is due to leave Ipswich tomorrow morning.
It will be carrying transformers for the new East Anglia ONE off shore power station.
The load will cross over the Bourne Bridge at around 7am and head towards Bramford.
