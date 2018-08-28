Major Ipswich road remains shut

Wherstead Road was curtailed as preparations were put in place for tomorrow's moving

Wherstead Road has now been closed for several hours as construction of a temporary bridge continues.

Wherstead Road is currently closed as preparations are made for an abnormal load

Suffolk Highways shut the road in order to prepare for the transportation of an abnormal road tomorrow, Sunday, October 28.

Traffic signals, street lighting columns, road signs and traffic islands were removed from the area this morning.

Wherstead was meant to remain closed temporarily but has now been shut for at least four hours.

Suffolk Highways tweeted: “UPDATE: Wherstead Road continues to be closed.

Wherstead Road will be closed to allow the abnormal loads to pass

“Please allow extra time for your journey and avoid the area if you’re able - diversions are in place.

“We will continue to keep you updated with progress. Businesses open as usual #SuffolkAbnormalLoad #OffshoreWind @EADT24 @BBCSuffolk.”

The load weighing over 460,000kg is due to leave Ipswich tomorrow morning.

It will be carrying transformers for the new East Anglia ONE off shore power station.

The load will cross over the Bourne Bridge at around 7am and head towards Bramford.

Stay with us for more updates.