Major fire tears through barn in Cressing

Crews tackle a barn fire. Image by Ashley Pickering

Firefighters from five Essex stations are currently tackling a large barn fire in Cressing.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two fire engines from Braintree were sent to Braintree Road in the village at 12.48am today to reports a barn – which is 20 metres by 50 metres – was completely alight on a farm.

When they arrived crews asked for two more fire engines to be sent to the scene – one from Witham and another from Halstead.

The barn contained hay and pallets, and crews are using various appliances to tackle the fire on multiple fronts.

They have managed to move a number of agricultural machines and horse boxes away from the fire to protect them from further damage.

At 4am, the crews changed shifts and fire engines from Tiptree, Maldon, Thaxted, Leaden Roding were sent to the scene.

This incident is ongoing and the fire service are expected to provide an update on the firefighters’ progress in the next 30 minutes.

Stay with us for updates – more information will be added shortly.