Major fire tears through barn in Cressing – neighbours urged to keep doors and windows shut

Crews tackle a barn fire. Image by Ashley Pickering

Firefighters currently tackling a large barn fire in Cressing have issued a smoke warning for the area.

Two fire engines from Braintree were sent to Braintree Road in the village at 12.48am today to reports a barn – which measures in at 20 metres by 50 metres – was completely alight.

When they arrived crews asked for two more fire engines to be sent to the scene – one from Witham and another from Halstead.

Hay and pallets were found inside the barn, which is thought to belong to an equestrian centre, but no people or animals are believed to have been injured.

Fire officers are now – as of 9am – urging neighbours to keep their windows and doors shut while crews continue to make steady progress.

This is because a large amount of smoke is being blown over Braintree Road and a nearby housing estate after the wind changed direction, a fire spokeswoman said.

Residents said they were woken up by the smell of burning.

One wrote on social media: “I opened my window and shut [it] again, the smell of burning is in the air and I thought that was fog out side but think it could be the smoke.”

While another said: “I can see a police warning sign on the B1018 and hear loads of banging and large vehicles.”

Earlier in the day crews managed to move a number of agricultural machines and horse boxes away from the fire to protect them from further damage.

At 4am, the crews changed shifts and fire engines from Tiptree, Maldon, Thaxted and Leaden Roding were sent to the scene.

Stay with us for updates – more information will be added shortly.