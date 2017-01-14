Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Major search for ‘aircraft crash’ over in Barnham, near Thetford, as police confirm false alarm

11:36 14 January 2017

A major operation is underway in Barnham after reports of an aircraft coming down

A major operation is underway in Barnham after reports of an aircraft coming down

Archant

A major emergency service operation has been called off – after reports that an aircraft had crashed on the Norfolk/Suffolk border this morning turned out to be a false alarm.

1 Comments

Barnham aircraft search operation

0
1 / 10

Police were called just after 10am today, to reports from a member of the public that an aircraft had come down with smoke billowing from it at Barnham, near Thetford.

The search involves Suffolk police, Suffolk and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Services and the police helicopter.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “We received a call at 10am from a member of the public in a vehicle close to Barnham crossroads who reported to us that they believe they had seen a helicopter or a small plane come down in difficulty.

“They reported smoke coming from the rear of the aircraft. There was no explosion reported. “Our helicopter is up looking for it as well. At the moment we are still searching.”

Police, Fire and Ambulance have set up base at Barnham Village Hall following reports of an aircraft crash in the area. Pic - Richard MarshamPolice, Fire and Ambulance have set up base at Barnham Village Hall following reports of an aircraft crash in the area. Pic - Richard Marsham

The spokesman said police units, fire units from Norfolk and Suffolk and the police helicopter were currently involved in a search for “a potential site” where the aircraft might have come down.

“We’re searching an area close to the crossroads and have been in contact with RAF bases to check for any training exercises that might have been carried out this morning.”

Police units have now moved to Thetford where the search is being co-ordinated from.

Keith Mindham, 58, from Thetford, was driving to Bury St Edmunds from Thetford when he saw a “bright coloured light in the sky falling slowly”.

He added: “It looked like the kind of flare the military would use and that it landed towards Barnham industrial estate.

“It was slow moving, sort of free moving and that’s all I saw. I didn’t see any smoke or bits of debris.”

He said the object was “falling down like a parachute”.

More to follow.

Keywords: Suffolk police

1 comment

  • False alarm? You mean hoax! So why can people not call the police for a lift home but can lie about a plane crash requiring a multi agency search...? What a waste of taxpayers money.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Ipswich Entrepreneur

    Saturday, January 14, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Youth club building revival a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ for Woodbridge

Yesterday, 19:45 Tom Potter
Caroline Page addresses a meeting to discuss the future of Woodbridge Youth Centre

Efforts to create a “legacy for future generations” were set in motion as groups gathered to plot the resurrection of a condemned community hub.

Jimmy’s Farm staff in overnight search for wallabies - one found safe and well, the other still on the loose

Yesterday, 16:19 Tom Potter
Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

One of a pair of wallabies that went missing from Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich last night has been found safe and well with help from a member of the public - although the other is still on the loose.

Framlingham Library becomes Suffolk’s ninth to host adult colouring sessions – have you tried it?

Yesterday, 16:07
An adult colouring group session at Ipswich Library

The growing popularity of adult colouring sessions has seen yet another Suffolk library begin hosting regular events.

Heartbeat’s artwork brightens cardiac clinic rooms at Ipswich Hospital

Yesterday, 15:07 Andrew Hirst
Members of Heartbeat (East Suffolk)

Art by members of a cardiac support group has been used to brighten a Suffolk hospital’s heart clinic.

Breaking News: Man dies after cliff collapse on the beach at Thorpeness

Yesterday, 14:37 Tom Potter & Lauren Everitt
Emergency services at the scene of a rescue operation to free a man trapped under a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness

A man has died after a cliff collapsed on the Suffolk coast earlier this afternoon.

Supporters club from Germany travel to Ipswich to cheer on the Blues

Yesterday, 14:07 Adam Howlett
Düsseldorf Fortuna supporters are visiting Portman Road to cheer on the Blues today

Two coach loads of football fans from Düsseldorf in Germany have made the long trip to Ipswich to cheer on the Blues as they take on Blackburn today.

Obesity in Suffolk is reaching ‘epidemic’ levels

Yesterday, 14:07 Andrew Hirst
A Suffolk doctor has raised concerns about rising levels of obesity

A Suffolk doctor claims the county has a “huge problem” with obesity, which is reaching “epidemic proportions”.

Most read

Breaking News: Man dies after cliff collapse on the beach at Thorpeness

Emergency services at the scene of a rescue operation to free a man trapped under a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy tells new signing Kieffer Moore not to look at social media

New Ipswich Town signing Kieffer Moore watched the win against Blackburn from the Directors' Box. Photo: James Ager

Jimmy’s Farm staff in overnight search for wallabies - one found safe and well, the other still on the loose

Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

Framlingham mum in £16,000 baby milk fraud given suspended jail sentence by Ipswich judge

Ipswich Crown Court.

Gallery: Pictures of storm surge causing flooding in Southwold and Lowestoft as sea levels rise

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Match report: Ipswich Town 3 Blackburn Rovers 2 – Another Tom Lawrence wonder goal seals entertaining victory

Ipswich players rush to celebrate with goalscorer Tom Lawrence. Photo: James Ager

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24