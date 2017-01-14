Major search for ‘aircraft crash’ over in Barnham, near Thetford, as police confirm false alarm
11:36 14 January 2017
Archant
A major emergency service operation has been called off – after reports that an aircraft had crashed on the Norfolk/Suffolk border this morning turned out to be a false alarm.
Barnham aircraft search operation
Police, Fire and Ambulance have set up base at Barnham Village Hall following reports of an aircraft crash in the area. Pic - Richard Marsham
Police were called just after 10am today, to reports from a member of the public that an aircraft had come down with smoke billowing from it at Barnham, near Thetford.
The search involves Suffolk police, Suffolk and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Services and the police helicopter.
A Suffolk police spokesman said: “We received a call at 10am from a member of the public in a vehicle close to Barnham crossroads who reported to us that they believe they had seen a helicopter or a small plane come down in difficulty.
“They reported smoke coming from the rear of the aircraft. There was no explosion reported. “Our helicopter is up looking for it as well. At the moment we are still searching.”
The spokesman said police units, fire units from Norfolk and Suffolk and the police helicopter were currently involved in a search for “a potential site” where the aircraft might have come down.
“We’re searching an area close to the crossroads and have been in contact with RAF bases to check for any training exercises that might have been carried out this morning.”
Police units have now moved to Thetford where the search is being co-ordinated from.
Keith Mindham, 58, from Thetford, was driving to Bury St Edmunds from Thetford when he saw a “bright coloured light in the sky falling slowly”.
He added: “It looked like the kind of flare the military would use and that it landed towards Barnham industrial estate.
“It was slow moving, sort of free moving and that’s all I saw. I didn’t see any smoke or bits of debris.”
He said the object was “falling down like a parachute”.
More to follow.