Man, 21, stabbed at address in Cemetery Road, Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:17 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:43 22 October 2018

The incident happened on Cemetery Road, near Christchurch Park in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened on Cemetery Road, near Christchurch Park in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

One person has been arrested after a man was stabbed on Cemetery Road in Ipswich.

Police were called at 12.40pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of an assault at a property on Cemetery Road.

One man, aged 21, suffered stab wounds to his hand and was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment. His injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.

Another man, aged 20, has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

No cordon was put in place on Cemetery Road, which is just under half a mile from Christchurch Park.

It is the latest of a series of stabbings to shake the town.

Just last week a man in his 50s sustained knife wounds to the head in an attack on Austin Street, believed to have taken place at roughly 11pm on October 12.

In June, 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died after being stabbed in the heart in Packard Avenue.

