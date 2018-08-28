Man charged with Reydon post office burglary

A man has been arrested by Suffolk Constabulary in connection with a post office burglary on Friday October, 26.

Scott Hyam, 32, of Ramsgate Drive in Ipswich, was then charged with burglary and making off without payment.

Police received a report of a man making off without payment from a Coddenham petrol station on Wednesday, October 24.

They were also called to a post office burglary in Reydon, near Southwold, a day later.

Hyam was then arrested on Friday October 26.

He was then taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning by detectives.

He was remanded into custody.

Hyam was due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court this morning, Saturday October 27, at 10am.