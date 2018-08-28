Heavy Rain

Knife wielding man jailed for threatening staff at Aldi in Clacton

PUBLISHED: 09:34 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:51 30 October 2018

Keith Palfreman who has been jailed for threatening and chased staff around a shop full of customers with a knife in Clacton. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Keith Palfreman who has been jailed for threatening and chased staff around a shop full of customers with a knife in Clacton. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A man who threatened and chased staff around a shop full of customers with a knife has been jailed.

The knife used by Keith Palfreman who has been jailed for threatening and chasing staff around a shop full of customers in Clacton. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Keith Palfreman, 40, of Langham Drive, Clacton, was sentenced to 18 months at Chelmsford Crown Court after admitting possession of a knife.

He was also ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge and the knife will be destroyed.

On Wednesday, June 20, Palfreman entered Aldi, in Pier Avenue, Clacton, and confronted a worker.

He was then asked to leave the store and started to lunge towards the man who shouted over the tannoy that he needed assistance.

Palfremen pulled out a knife and the victim picked up a basket for protection. He then began chasing another worker around the store while customers ran off.

Palfreman fled the scene but was located and arrested.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Jeffries, of Clacton CID, said: “Palfreman, without warning and provocation, turned on innocent shop workers armed with a knife. One was forced to defend himself with a basket and another ran through the shop’s aisles to escape.

“The store at the time was full of customers including families with young children and babies.

“Fortunately no one was harmed and Palfreman was apprehended and has been sent to prison.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

