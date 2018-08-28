Missing Colchester man found
PUBLISHED: 19:48 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 19:56 28 October 2018
Archant
A man who went missing from Colchester yesterday evening has been found.
Essex Police have thanked everyone involved in sharing the appeal to find 46-year-old Barry Caruth.
Mr Caruth was last seen yesterday, Saturday, October 28, at 7.45pm.
He was declared missing tonight by Essex police after he was last seen in Braintree.
However officers have now announced that he was located this evening, Sunday, October 28.