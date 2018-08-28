Missing Colchester man found

Essex Police say that Barry Caruth has been located Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man who went missing from Colchester yesterday evening has been found.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police have thanked everyone involved in sharing the appeal to find 46-year-old Barry Caruth.

Mr Caruth was last seen yesterday, Saturday, October 28, at 7.45pm.

He was declared missing tonight by Essex police after he was last seen in Braintree.

However officers have now announced that he was located this evening, Sunday, October 28.