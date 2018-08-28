Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘It is my silver cloud.’ Life after losing my sight

PUBLISHED: 19:03 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 19:03 27 October 2018

Simon says that he still feels fulfilled in life despite his blindess Picture: SIMON DAWS

Simon says that he still feels fulfilled in life despite his blindess Picture: SIMON DAWS

Archant

For people who have 20/20 vision it seems that sight governs everything we do - but what would happen if we couldn’t see anymore?

Simon Daws still enjoys sailing Picture: SIMON DAWSSimon Daws still enjoys sailing Picture: SIMON DAWS

Simon Daws started going blind in his early forties when a degenerative disease began to ravage his eyesight.

He has spoken openly with the EADT about his struggle with blindness, the barriers that he faces day-to-day and how he found happiness and fulfilment.

Mr Daws said: “Blindness is my silver cloud.

“I wish it hadn’t happened but I think that I feel more content and fulfilled than I did when I was sighted.”

Lemar, Mr Daws' current guide dog Picture: SIMON DAWSLemar, Mr Daws' current guide dog Picture: SIMON DAWS

But Mr Daws was not always so pragmatic.

When he began to lose his sight Mr Daws who found it hard to come to terms with his situation.

He said: “In all honesty when my sight started to decrease I was in denial for a while,

“I didn’t really go outside or do things publicly, I tried to stay inside for as long as possible at home.

Simon's old guide dog Lennox Picture: SIMON DAWSSimon's old guide dog Lennox Picture: SIMON DAWS

“I was embarrassed.”

Aged just 41, Mr Daws took medical redundancy from his job as a civil servant, despite pushing for new technology and assistance to help him continue to work.

“I do feel I should have got more support at work,” said Mr Daws.

“The government keep pushing for more disabled people to get into work and here they were not getting me the things I needed to continue.

“It’s a sad fact that over 70% of blind people of working age are unemployed in the UK.”

His wife, Lindsay, also decided to give up work to be with her husband as he came to terms with his condition.

Mr Daws said: “I finally threw my hands up and said: this is happening.

“I registered as legally blind age 47.

“Don’t get me wrong it was a very dark place but I started to contact various organisations, one was the Royal National Institute for Blind People.

“I have been using their services ever since, not every day but when the need arises, I know that they will always be there for me.”

The Royal National Institute for Blind People (RNIB) celebrated its 150th birthday on Tuesday October 16.

It has helped British people live and deal with blindness since the 19th century.

The main drive of its latest campaign is to push for better awareness towards blind people, the barriers they face and possible improvements that could make their lives easier.

“Education is the way forward,” said Mr Daws.

“I would encourage anybody to do a little bit of research about living with blindness.

“Talk to people and organisations like the Royal National Institute for Blind People (RNIB) and guide dog charities, they can inform you of what it is like to live with sight loss.”

Mr Daws, now 56, has lived in Suffolk for more than 30 years.

He currently lives in Martlesham and talks about the barriers he regularly has to face in day to day life.

“I would say that blind people face the same problems in Suffolk as they would face anywhere else,” said Mr Daws.

“If I want to go out shopping, to restaurants or just for lunch - those things depend on the attitudes of the people in those places.

“Most of the time people are very helpful and the staff are friendly.

“Sometimes places are not so good and there aren’t enough staff around to help me find a product I need or to give me guidance.

“Finding queues in banks can be an issue, guide dogs aren’t very good at that, they tend to be a bit impolite and push in front of people.

Despite their lacking manners, guide dogs seem to be the corner stone of living a full life without sight.

“Service dogs are everything,” said Mr Daws.

“Mine is a pet at home, my guide when I’m out and about, they are my safety blanket.

“Half the time they don’t know where they are going but they keep me safe and that’s the important thing.”

Mr Daws faces similar problems with public transport in the county, something he obviously has had to rely on since he lost his ability to see.

He said: “Trains are very good here, I can always book in an assistance guide who gets me onto the train and makes sure that I don’t sit on some ones lap or something similar.

“For me problems have arisen when I get off the train, there aren’t always people there to get me off.

“Luckily I have a guide dog, I know I will be safe but for people with a cane it must make travelling full of anxiety.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom.

Mr Daws was keen to remind people that the blind can still enjoy the same things as everyone else.

“I used to sail when I was a fully sighted person,” said Mr Daws.

“I used to have my own dingy but when my sight started to decrease it became difficult for me and I felt that I wouldn’t be able to ever sail again.

“Then I discovered a disabled sailing club.”

Mr Daws joined the East Anglian Sailing Trust which provides disabled children with the ability to access and enjoy sailing activities.

The club made him realise that he could still do the things he loved as a sighted person.

“I’m now a trustee of the club, I try and promote and support all disabled sailing groups,” said Mr Daws.

“People are often astounded that I can go out and sail, I will often say to people: ‘I can’t drive a car but I can drive a forty-foot yacht.’

“I think it just goes to show you that we can fit in with normal life just in a different way.”

Mr Daws also enjoys reading books, going to the cinema and watching TV.

“It comes down to audio description,” he said.

“Everything a sighted person does with their eyes, a blind person does with their ears.

“I’ve read 19 books this summer, I’ve just listened to them, you get the same picture in your head as a sighted person.

Despite living a life of fulfilment and happiness Mr Daws does still need help from time to time.

Mr Daws said: “People should not be afraid to ask a visually impaired person: excuse me do you need help?

“The answer will either be ‘yes please’ or ‘no thank you.’

“I think it is often about embarrassment. People don’t always know how to treat us and talk to us.

“We are just like normal people, our eyes just don’t work properly.”

Topic Tags:

Breaking News: Second arrest made following July’s Colchester jewellery robbery

17:32 Dominic Moffitt
Trinity Street in Colchester, Chimes store, on the left, was robbed by two people in July Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Another person has been taken into custody by Essex Police after staff were threatened by a wrench and hammer in a jewellery shop theft.

‘It is my silver cloud.’ Life after losing my sight

6 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Simon says that he still feels fulfilled in life despite his blindess Picture: SIMON DAWS

For people who have 20/20 vision it seems that sight governs everything we do - but what would happen if we couldn’t see anymore?

Renting a property? What will £850 a month get you?

9 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
This house in Friston is available to rent for £850 a month. Picture: JENNIE JONES

Are you searching for a home to rent? Here are properties for around £850 a month in the area, ranging from a period cottage near Saxmundham to an apartment on the Ipswich Waterfront.

Man appeals for return of pheasant stolen from his father’s grave

17:29 Sophie Smith
A metal pheasant was stolen from the grave of Ronald Smith at Eye Cemetery. PHOTO: Stephen Smith

A son is appealing for help to find a metal pheasant after it was taken from his father’s grave.

Major Ipswich road remains shut

16:38 Dominic Moffitt
Traffic flow in Wherstead Road was curtailed as preparations were put in place for tomorrow's moving Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Wherstead Road has now been closed for several hours as construction of a temporary bridge continues.

Former England player and manager Glenn Hoddle taken ‘seriously ill’

15:42 Michael Steward
Glenn Hoddle, pictured working for ITV Sport, has been taken 'seriously ill' Picture: PA

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has been taken “seriously ill” after collapsing at the BT Sport studios on his birthday.

Horse dies after getting stuck in ditch

13:51 Michael Steward
A horse has died after becoming trapped in a ditch in Monewden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A horse has died after becoming trapped in a ditch in a Suffolk village.

Most read

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Matchday Recap: Blues well-beaten at Millwall as new boss Lambert watches on

Millwall celebrate their first half goal against Ipswich at The Den Picture Pagepix

Revealed – the most ‘powerful’ people in Essex

Witham MP Priti Patel dropped from 3rd to 4th place this year Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PA WIRE

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Horse dies after getting stuck in ditch

A horse has died after becoming trapped in a ditch in Monewden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video: ‘Paul Lambert is a Blue, he hates Norwich! - Watch Ipswich fans hail new boss at Millwall game

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24