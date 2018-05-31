Woman arrested after man is stabbed at Co-op store car park in Colchester

Police were called to the Co-op store in Mersea Road, Colchester, after receiving reports that someone had been stabbed Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed at a Colchester Co-op store car park yesterday afternoon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the store, in Mersea Road, at around 3pm yesterday afternoon, Monday, August 20.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, upon searching the area, a man in his 50s was found with an injury to his leg.

He said: “We attended the car park of the Co-op in Mersea Road, Colchester, earlier yesterday afternoon.

“It was reported that a man had been stabbed in the leg just before 2.55pm.

“The man, aged in his 50s, has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Officers searched the area and arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder. She remains in custody.”

The area was cordoned off by police while officers carried out their investigations.

If you have any information that could assist officers in their investigation, call Essex police on 101.

Alternatively, contact crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymnously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org