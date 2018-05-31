Machete-wielding man threatens members of the public

A man wielding a machete was arrested after threatening members ofthe public in a town centre.

Firearms officers from Essex Police’s Force Support Unit Tweeted on the evening of Saturday, August 18 to say they were “deployed to a male in Chelmsford that was threatening members of public with a machete”.

They added the the man “was quickly detained and is being dealt with”.

They also thanked Essex Police’s Chelmsford and Maldon Community Policing Team and the East of England Ambulance Service for their help during the incident.