Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Man, 38, in court over string of Trimley St Mary break-ins

15:04 22 December 2016

Mike Page Aerials Trimley St Martin 2009

Mike Page Aerials Trimley St Martin 2009

Archant

A 38-year-old man will appear before magistrates this afternoon charged with three home burglaries in the Trimley area.

Comment

Sebastian Ochocinski, of Russell Road in Felixstowe, was arrested around 6.50am yesterday after a break-in at a home in Stennetts Close, Trimley St Mary.

He was taken into custody at Martlesham where he was interviewed by detectives.

Police subsequently charged him with three home burglaries, including the raid at Stennetts Close where a handbag, two iPads and an iPhone were stolen.

He is also charged with a burglary at a home in Langstons, Trimley St Mary between December 11 and 12 where a purse, wallet and electrical devices were stolen, and another at Mill Close, Trimley St Martin, between December 19 to 20 where a mobile phone, two tablet computers and a wallet were taken.

The 38-year-old was also charged with possession of amphetamine and possession of cannabis.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Traffic delays on A12 due to stalled vehicle

22:04 Adam Howlett
There are traffic delays on the A12

Motorists are facing delays on the A12 between Kelvedon and Colchester tonight due to a stalled vehicle.

Christmas walkout by British Airways crew suspended

21:32 Adam Howlett
British Airways planes on the runway. Yui Mok/PA Wire

Planned Christmas Day and Boxing Day strikes by British Airways cabin crew have been suspended.

Road blocked in Halesworth after telegraph pole is damaged in collision

22:20 Adam Howlett
Road closed. Stock photo

A road has been closed in Halesworth after a telegraph pole was damaged in a single vehicle collision .

Two arrested after parcel explodes on doorstep in Colchester

17:58 Adam Howlett
A package full of lighter fuel cannisters exploded at a home in Colchester. Police, paramedics and fire fighters were called to Othello Close in Greenstead, Colchester, shortly before 10.30am.

Two people have been arrested after a package exploded on the doorstep of a house in Colchester in a ‘specifically targeted attack’.

Man threatened with kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich

17:24
Stoke Street in Ipswich

A young man was punched in the face and threatened with a kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich.

Gallery: Hurricane Katie and stunning animals - your iwitness photos from March

17:00 Sam Dawes
Six hours after Hurricane Katie subsided. Picture: Parrish Colman Photography

We now reach March in our iwitness review of the year, looking back at the best photos from around Suffolk.

Felixstowe beach hut owners’ protests delays big rent rise for at least a year

17:00 Richard Cornwell
Beach huts at Old Felixstowe. PHOTO: Janice Poulson

Beach hut owners are facing a 3.25% rent increase next year for their seaside retreats – because huge opposition to radical changes to licences has delayed plans for a 10% rise.

Most read

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Marcus Evans’ three-point strategy outlined at Ipswich Town PLC AGM

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Two arrested for GBH at Southwold pub

Two on bail

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens after seven vehicles involved in two crashes

Orwell Bridge (stock image).

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Marcus Evans’ three-point strategy outlined at Ipswich Town PLC AGM

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Ipswich Town loan player Jonny Williams set to be sidelined for 12 weeks after shoulder surgery

Jonny Williams on the pitch as a sub at Blackburn

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Opinion: Is Ipswich the best place in Britain to make your home?

Ipswich waterfront - is there a better place to live?

Independent report claims West Suffolk Hospital could be at risk of nurses shortage post-Brexit

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph Simon Parker
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24