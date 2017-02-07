Man accused of murdering Weybread couple said he’d ‘done something bad’, Ipswich Crown Court is told

A former asylum seeker accused of murdering a Suffolk couple allegedly said he had “done something bad” shortly before he left the country, a court has heard.

Giving evidence via video link, Sidney Paxman, 88, told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court he thought 43-year-old Ali Qazimaj was talking about something to do with his job when he made the comment but had thought back to it several days later after hearing that police had found the body of 75-year-old Peter Stuart in a ditch near his home in Weybread.

Mr Paxman, who lives in Essex, said he had got to know Qazimaj when he was a carer for his second wife and following her death Quazimaj had helped care for him and called him “dad”.

Mr Paxman said Qazimaj had visited him on June 3 last year - the day Mr Stuart’s body was found - and told him:”I’ve done something bad, dad” and said he had “chucked his job in” at a recycling company.

The court heard that DNA from Mr Stuart and his wife Sylvia, who were allegedly murdered by Qazimaj, was found on his car which he abandoned in Dover before fleeing the country.

Forensic scientists found blood on the edge of the driver’s door of a Citroen car belonging to Qazimaj which matched Mr Stuart’s DNA and they also discovered grey human hairs in the boot of the car which matched his 69-year-old wife Sylvia’s DNA.

The court has heard that Mr Stuart’s body was found in a ditch in woodland near his home in Mill Lane, Weybread, with multiple stab wounds on June 3 last year and his wife’s body had never been found.

Karim Khalil QC, prosecuting, has alleged the killings were carried out by Qazimaj, a former asylum seeker who came to the UK in 1999.

However, Mr Khalil told the court that the man the prosecution believed to be Qazimaj claimed his name was Vital Dapi and that he was the victim of mistaken identity.

He denies murdering Mr and Mrs Stuart between May 29 and June 3 last year.

Mr Khalil has alleged that Qazimaj knew of the Stuarts through a connection with their son-in-law Steven Paxman who is married to their daughter Christy, who was their only child.

Qazimaj, who lived in Tilbury, had been a carer for Steven Paxman’s father Sidney and his second wife and through them he had learned about the Stuarts.

Mr Khalil told the court that on June 3 last year Qazimaj had resigned from his job at a recycling company in Essex and had also started selling items from his flat.

The following day he had allegedly driven to Dover where he caught a ferry after abandoning his Citroen, claimed Mr Khalil.

He said that in addition to Peter Stuart’s DNA being found in blood on the driver’s door of the Citroen and hairs contains Mrs Stuart’s DNA being found in the boot, Qazimaj’s fingerprints were found on a plastic bag in the footwell of the car and on the car doors.

The court heard that the Stuarts were both keen line dancers and concerns were raised after they missed a weekly class in Eye on May 31 last year and a neighbour noticed their post box hadn’t been emptied for two days.

Mr Khalil claimed that Qazimaj had a gambling habit which had resulted in him getting into debt.

He alleged that Sidney Paxman had told Qazimaj the Stuarts were millionaires and that Qazimaj had told him he had carried out a contract killing in Serbia in 2015.

Qazimaj had also allegedly made a comment to Mr Paxman about marshes near Tilbury being a “good place to dispose of a body”.

The court heard the prosecution had mobile phone and traffic camera evidence of Qazimaj making trips to and from the area of the Stuarts’ home and back to Essex prior to their deaths.

The trial which is expected to last between two and three weeks continues on Thursday.