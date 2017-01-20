Sunny

Man admits attempting to rob Colchester post office using axe and plastic gun

13:20 20 January 2017

A 32-year-old has been warned he is likely to face a substantial prison term after he admitted attempting to rob a Colchester post office brandishing a gun and an axe.

Shaun Collier’s raid was foiled by ‘brave’ staff at Shrub End Post Office who managed to overpower and detain him until police arrived.

Collier, of Lugar Close, Colchester, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today via a video link from Norwich prison to plead guilty to possessing an imitation firearm - namely a plastic gun, and having an offensive weapon – an axe – in a public place.

He also admitted attempting to rob Sailesh Patel of a sum of cash.

Collier pleaded not guilty to a fourth charge of robbing of Mr Patel of cash.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp asked for the robbery charge to lie on file.

All three offences Collier pleaded guilty to occurred at the post office on November 7.

Mr Crimp said Mr Patel and his wife Bina had bravely tackled Collier as he attempted to rob their post office.

The court was also told Collier had been made subject to an eight-month prison term, which was suspended for 12 months, on April 25 last year at Ipswich Crown Court.

This was after Collier had been convicted of burglary and theft in a dwelling.

Collier admitted he was in breach of the suspended sentence.

Judge David Goodin warned him he may well be given a significant custodial sentence as a result of his latest offences.

The case was adjourned until March 7. Collier was remanded in custody.

Following his arrest last year police thanked Mr and Mrs Patel for their quick actions, but asked members of the public not to risk their safety and to contact police in an emergency.

