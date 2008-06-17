Man and his dog rescued by Lifeboat from River Blyth at Southwold Harbour

The rescue took place in the River Blyth at Southwold. Photo: Archive (c) copyright citizenside.com

Passers by have helped to rescue a man who got into difficulty after he dived into the River Blyth at Southwold to try to save his dog.

Humber Coastguard received a call just before midday alerting them to the incident which happened at Southwold Harbour.

A coastguard spokeswoman said they were awaiting an update on the man’s condition, which is not yet known. The ambulance service is currently at the scene.

According to the spokeswoman, passers by threw buoyancy aids into the water to help keep the man afloat until the Lifeboat arrived to rescued him and his dog.

She said: “The man went into the water after the dog and then got into difficulty.

“Both the man and his dog were eventually recovered by the Lifeboat.

“Some people at the scene used buoyancy aids with a line attached until the lifeboat arrived.

“We are awaiting an update from the scene.”