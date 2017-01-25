Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder in Bury St Edmunds released without charge

Police at the scene of the incident in Samuel Street Walk on the Nowton Estate in Bury St Edmunds Archant

Two people arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Bury St Edmunds will face no further action, police said today.

Kevin Turnbull, who lived in Great Whelnetham, was found with a head injury at a property in Samuel Street Walk, Bury St Edmunds, on September 14.

The 52-year-old production manager died after suffering a head injury.

Police and paramedics were called to a report of a man having fallen down the stairs at the address.

Mr Turnbull’s death was not initially classed as being suspicious, but when a head injury was discovered a murder probe was launched.

A 51-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, both from Bury St Edmunds, were arrested on suspicion of his murder and released on bail until yesterday.

However, police have said they will face no further action and the investigation has been left with the coroner’s office as there will be a full inquest at a later date.