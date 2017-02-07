Man approaches two 12-year-old girls in Colchester

Police car Archant

Essex police are appealing for information after two 12-year-old girls were approached by a man in Colchester.

On Monday February 6, at around 3.30pm in St Helena’s Road, the two girls were approached by the man who commented on and touched the girls’ blazers.

The man is described as black, around 5ft 9ins tall and was wearing a black puffed jacked which possibly had a grey hood underneath.

He is described as being around 40 years of age and was carrying a white magazine at the time.

Police are also investigating an incident on Tuesday February 7 at around 8.30am in Boadicea Way where a man was seen exposing himself.

The man is described as white, aged in his 30s to 40s and was wearing jeans and a black hoody.

Anyone who has information about either incident is asked to call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.