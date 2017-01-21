Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Man armed with a knife threatens staff at McColl’s newsagents in Colchester

11:49 21 January 2017

Police stock image

Police stock image

Archant © 2004

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in Colchester.

Comment

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man armed with a knife went in to McColl’s newsagents in St Christopher Road, Colchester, at around 7.45pm last night, Friday, January 20.

The man threatened staff and demanded money before making off with a three-figure sum of cash.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

The man is described as white, aged in his 30s and with a scarf around his face. He is thought to also have a wart or mole on his cheek or on his forehead.

He has not been identified or located by police, who are appealing for any information or witnesses to come forward as soon as possible.

Any witnesses or anyone with information which can help with the investigation into the armed robbery is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Stuart Knight, of Essex Police, at Colchester Police Station on 101 or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Keywords: Essex Police

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk Lady Euston presents Legion d’Honneur to RAF veteran Desmond Lush, 93

12:19 Andrew Hirst
Veteran Desmond Lush being presented with French medal of honour for war service by Lord Lieutenant, Lady Euston.

He risked his life for our freedom, flying in 31 raids on Nazi Germany, and he lived to tell the tale.

‘Immensely crude?’ Do you agree with objections to Woodbridge leisure centre design

12:01 Tom Potter
How the Deben Pool will look once the refurbishment has been completed

‘Crude, clumsy and pointlessly lurid’ or ‘colourful, practical and deliverable’ the design for a Suffolk town’s new-look leisure centre has divided opinion.

Man armed with a knife threatens staff at McColl’s newsagents in Colchester

11:49 Matt Reason
Police stock image

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in Colchester.

Ed Sheeran tells Graham Norton he loves Lego

10:24 Gemma Mitchell
Ed Sheeran

Fast cars, towering mansions and luxurious holidays are usually top of the shopping list for young popstars earning millions of pounds.

Car driver dies in lorry crash on A14 westbound at Creeting St Mary

08:28 Gemma Mitchell
Crash on A14 at Needham Market, westbound, involving car and a lorry. Photo by Andrew Bloomfield of AB Photography

A man last night died during a crash between a car and a lorry, police have confirmed.

Nurse speaks out as West Suffolk Hospital staff face 65% hike in parking charges

10:03 Matt Reason
West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker.

Nurses and other clinical staff could be forced out of West Suffolk Hospital due to a 65% hike in staff parking charges, it has been claimed.

Labour’s Emily Thornberry talks Trump and NHS queues during campaign visit to Ipswich

11:36 Paul Geater
Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry.

The British government must be prepared to stand up to new US President Donald Trump when senior ministers visit him for the first time.

Most read

Gallery: Newton Road in Sudbury closed until January 27 due to large sinkhole

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

Car driver dies in lorry crash on A14 westbound at Creeting St Mary

Crash on A14 at Needham Market, westbound, involving car and a lorry. Photo by Andrew Bloomfield of AB Photography

Updated: Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

Police investigation into Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Match preview: Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town – No time for Blues to dwell on FA Cup horror show

Ipswich are stunned by Lincoln's late FA Cup winner. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Police release CCTV images after theft in Clacton McDonalds

CCTV still of a man police want to speak to following a theft in Clacton.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24