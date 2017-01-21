Man armed with a knife threatens staff at McColl’s newsagents in Colchester

Police stock image Archant © 2004

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in Colchester.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man armed with a knife went in to McColl’s newsagents in St Christopher Road, Colchester, at around 7.45pm last night, Friday, January 20.

The man threatened staff and demanded money before making off with a three-figure sum of cash.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

The man is described as white, aged in his 30s and with a scarf around his face. He is thought to also have a wart or mole on his cheek or on his forehead.

He has not been identified or located by police, who are appealing for any information or witnesses to come forward as soon as possible.

Any witnesses or anyone with information which can help with the investigation into the armed robbery is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Stuart Knight, of Essex Police, at Colchester Police Station on 101 or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111