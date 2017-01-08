Partly Cloudy

Man arrested after fire rips through flat in Lowestoft

08 January, 2017 - 16:50
Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a flat was destroyed by fire in Lowestoft.

Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Fire crews from Lowestoft South, Lowestoft North and Gorleston tackled the fire, which began at 11.10pm on Friday night at the property located in Pier Terrace, Lowestoft.

Two police officers, who attended the incident, were treated by crews from the East of England Ambulance for smoke inhalation along with one other patient- all three patients were discharged at the scene and were not taken to hospital.

Hayley Gibbons of Iconic bar and Notleys pub, located opposite where the fire took place, was working during the incident.

She said: “You could smell the smoke in the air but it wasn’t billowing.

Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

“It was quite shocking and at one point I did wonder if the businesses would have to close but I think the emergency services contained the fire quickly and evacuated residents very quickly.”

Nearby road London Road South and the Bascule Bridge were both closed for a short time while fire-fighters used hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform to battle the fire.

Residents living in nearby flats were evacuated as a precaution but returned to their homes after fire crews extinguished the flames at just after midnight and the affected roads were re-opened shortly afterwards.

Brandon Taylor chairman of Taylor Properties Ltd, who leases the flat, went inside the property on Saturday afternoon to assess the damage, he explained: “The main living area is totally devastated – it’s a real mess. But it could have been a lot, lot worse had it not been for the emergency services.

Inside of Pier Terrace flat fire in Lowestoft on January 6, 2017

“I am really just pleased that nobody has been hurt or injured in the incident and that all the other occupants were evacuated safely.”

