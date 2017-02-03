Partly Cloudy

Man arrested as police close suspected brothel in Rosemary Road, Clacton

11:22 03 February 2017

An aerial image of Clacton by photographer Mike Page.

An aerial image of Clacton by photographer Mike Page.

A suspected brothel has been shut down in Clacton after fears that people were being made to prostitute themselves “against their will”.

Comment

Essex Police attended an address in Rosemary Road on January 26 after receiving information from “concerned” members of the public.

A 41-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of keeping a brothel and money laundering. He has been released on bail until March 24, pending further enquiries.

A 37-year-old woman from Clacton was detained for immigration offences and transferred into the care of the UK Border Force.

Pc Alan Williams, of Essex Police, said: “We recognise residents will be concerned if there are establishments such as this in their community and the action we have taken was as a direct result of local concerns.

“Where there are legitimate concerns that prostitutes are being made to work against their will, we will act swiftly to gain access to the premises and check on the welfare of those inside.

“We ask the public to contact us with details of any criminal activity they believe to be going on to contact us.”

Residents can report crime on 101 or online at www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online.

Alternatively, they can contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Businesses raise concerns over rising number of rough sleepers in Bury St Edmunds

28 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
A general image of a homeless man in the street.

Concerns have been raised over the growing number of rough sleepers in Bury St Edmunds.

Celebrations after Butley’s Oyster Inn gets green light for village shop and micro-brewery proposals

55 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
The Oyster Inn at Butley, pictured shortly after plans were announced for its reopening last year, L-R Tracy and Rob Butcher,Judi Newman.

Hopes of restoring a Suffolk pub into “the heart of the community” have taken another positive stride after owners were granted permission for a village shop and micro-brewery.

Ambulance service highlights ‘inappropriate’ emergency calls after man dials 999 for broken toe nail

10 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
The East of England Ambulance Service received 312 hoax calls between April and December last year. Photograph: Craig Pusey.

A rat bite, a broken toe nail and a woman who wanted an escort home are just some of the latest ‘emergency’ calls received by the region’s ambulance service.

Colchester man charged with attempted car-jacking and burglaries in Capel St Mary and Bentley

08:43 Colin Adwent
The Police Investigation Centre at Martlesham Heath HQ.

A man has been charged with six offences in Bentley and Capel St Mary including burglary, an attempted car jacking, and having a meat cleaver in a public place.

Minor Injury Unit closure consultation meeting in Harwich postponed

12:12 Will Lodge
NEE CGG meeting delayed.

Health chiefs have had to postpone a public engagement event in Harwich due to take place on Saturday, February 4.

Video: Fly along proposed new A120 routes through Essex with these five videos

11:41 Will Lodge
A120 at Marks Tey

More details of the five potential routes of a dualled A120 between Braintree and Colchester have been published – in the form of video fly-throughs.

Most read

Train disruption between Norwich and London as person killed at Mellis level crossing

The level crossing at Mellis. Credit: Simon Parker.

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Do you recognise these people? New CCTV of potential Corrie McKeague witness in Bury St Edmunds

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.

Taylor says ‘old school’ environment at Ipswich reminds him of days at Newcastle under Robson

Steven Taylor could make his Ipswich Town debut against Reading, at Portman Road, tomorrow.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich

Primark is coming to Colchester town centre – and an opening date has been confirmed

Primark. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Most commented

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Taylor says ‘old school’ environment at Ipswich reminds him of days at Newcastle under Robson

Steven Taylor could make his Ipswich Town debut against Reading, at Portman Road, tomorrow.

Senior Suffolk clergyman says Trump’s travel ban is a ‘recipe for division’

Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich

Sean Murray is ‘up to speed’ and ready to make his Colchester United debut at Blackpool

U's new signing Sean Murray, right, gets to grips with Norwich City's Wes Hoolahan during his days at Watford

Anti-Trump campaigners set to protest in Ipswich town centre over Muslim travel ban

An activist group and migrant workers group marching to Hong Kong US consulate to protest against Trump's muslim travel ban. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
