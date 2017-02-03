Man arrested as police close suspected brothel in Rosemary Road, Clacton

A suspected brothel has been shut down in Clacton after fears that people were being made to prostitute themselves “against their will”.

Essex Police attended an address in Rosemary Road on January 26 after receiving information from “concerned” members of the public.

A 41-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of keeping a brothel and money laundering. He has been released on bail until March 24, pending further enquiries.

A 37-year-old woman from Clacton was detained for immigration offences and transferred into the care of the UK Border Force.

Pc Alan Williams, of Essex Police, said: “We recognise residents will be concerned if there are establishments such as this in their community and the action we have taken was as a direct result of local concerns.

“Where there are legitimate concerns that prostitutes are being made to work against their will, we will act swiftly to gain access to the premises and check on the welfare of those inside.

“We ask the public to contact us with details of any criminal activity they believe to be going on to contact us.”

Residents can report crime on 101 or online at www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online.

Alternatively, they can contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.