Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after crash between Audi, Renault and Ford near Barton Mills

Fiveways Roundabout in Mildenhall near Barton Mills

A three vehicle crash has closed the A1065 between Barton Mills and Eriswell.

Suffolk Constabulary was called at 2.30pm this afternoon to reports of the collision on the road around a mile north of Barton Mills. It was reported that one vehicle was on its side in hedges.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel attended and a woman that was in the vehicle on its side has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire with serious injuries.

A fire crew each from Newmarket, Brandon and Mildenhall helped free the woman. Police had earlier said the woman was conscious and breathing.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

The road has been closed at the junction with the B1112 and at the Fiveways roundabout while an initial investigation gets underway.

Motorists in the area have been advised to use another route while the road remains blocked, and should add extra time to their journeys.

The vehicles involved are thought to be an Audi A4, a Renault Megane and a Ford Mondeo and police are asking anyone who may have seen the collision or any of the vehicles prior to the crash to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 213 of today, Friday 30 December.