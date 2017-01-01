Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after crash between Audi, Renault and Ford near Barton Mills

17:46 30 December 2016

Fiveways Roundabout in Mildenhall near Barton Mills

Fiveways Roundabout in Mildenhall near Barton Mills

A three vehicle crash has closed the A1065 between Barton Mills and Eriswell.

Comment

Suffolk Constabulary was called at 2.30pm this afternoon to reports of the collision on the road around a mile north of Barton Mills. It was reported that one vehicle was on its side in hedges.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel attended and a woman that was in the vehicle on its side has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire with serious injuries.

A fire crew each from Newmarket, Brandon and Mildenhall helped free the woman. Police had earlier said the woman was conscious and breathing.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

The road has been closed at the junction with the B1112 and at the Fiveways roundabout while an initial investigation gets underway.

Motorists in the area have been advised to use another route while the road remains blocked, and should add extra time to their journeys.

The vehicles involved are thought to be an Audi A4, a Renault Megane and a Ford Mondeo and police are asking anyone who may have seen the collision or any of the vehicles prior to the crash to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 213 of today, Friday 30 December.

Keywords: Renault

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran announces “new music coming Friday”

10:55 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran announced new music on Twitter

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has gave his millions of fans an early New Year treat with a short video message announcing he will releasing new songs in the coming days.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Bentley Avenue, Jaywick

52 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Bentley Avenue, Jaywick, where a man was found dead. Credit: Gina Williams

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in north Essex

Man seriously hurt in Colchester assault

10:15 Paul Geater
Essex police are investigating an assault in Colchester.

A man has been seriously injured in an assault in Colchester on New Year’s Eve.

Santa Claus gunman kills at least 35 people in Istanbul nightclub, Turkey

11:32
Turkish police officers work at the scene of an attack in Istanbul, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding tens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. (AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel)

A gunman believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 35 people and wounding several others.

Queen misses Sandringham service again as she recovers from heavy cold

09:39 Paul Geater
The Queen missed the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Queen was due to miss Sunday service at Sandringham church again today as she continues to recover from a heavy cold at her Norfolk home.

Busy start to 2017 for Suffolk fire crews

07:46 Paul Geater
Suffolk fire crews had a busy start to 2017.

Fire crews from across Suffolk had a busy start to 2017 with 14 emergency calls during the first seven hours of the year.

Warning to Essex motorists after large rise in number of people killed on county’s roads

09:01 Andrew Hirst
A120 crash (stock image)

Motorists in Essex are being urged to take care after police reported a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of people killed on the county’s roads in 2016.

Most read

Busy start to 2017 for Suffolk fire crews

Suffolk fire crews had a busy start to 2017.

Mick McCarthy knows some Ipswich Town fans are bored of him, but believes he can change the mood – just like he did at Wolves

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town reportedly close to signing strikers Danny Ward and Cauley Woodrow from Rotherham and Fulham

Rotherham striker Danny Ward (left)

Firefighters battle blaze near Wattisham Airfield

Firefighters (stock image)

Gallery: See how Ipswich saw in the New Year back in 1998 with our nostalgic gallery

Were you one of the lucky ones snapped in these pictures?

More than 20 burglaries in East Bergholt, Holbrook, Tattingstone, Shotley Gate, Bentley and Chelmondiston in two weeks

Police warning over shed and outbuilding burglaries

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town reportedly close to signing strikers Danny Ward and Cauley Woodrow from Rotherham and Fulham

Rotherham striker Danny Ward (left)

Man rescued from river Blyth in Walberswick after trying to save family dog thanks Southwold RNLI crew

The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Opinion: Ipswich Icons - Remembering a time when churches were full and more neeed to be built

Holy Trinity from the south churchyard

How much money can you save and can you consume less by living more thriftily in 2017?

Sheena Grant avoids shopping as a leisure activity in order to live more thriftily
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24