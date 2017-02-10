Man arrested on suspicion of murder following Ancaster Road stabbing remains in custody

The police cordon at Ancaster Road in Ipswich Archant

A-39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Ipswich on Wednesday evening remains in police custody this morning.

A police cordon was still in place on Ancaster Road this morning as rush hour began with diversions set up to guide traffic around the area.

Police were called at around 6.30pm on Wednesday evening to reports a man had been stabbed in the area of Ancaster Road.

A man in his 40s was rushed to Ipswich Hospital but died a short while later.

A 39-year-old man from Ipswich was later arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detectives are urging any potential witnesses, or anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the attack, to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 16720/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.