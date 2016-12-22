Man arrested over Ipswich armed robbery
09:44 22 December 2016
An arrest has been made after an armed robbery at a Co-op store in Ipswich.
Police were called to Woodbridge Road at the Brunswick Road junction shortly after 1pm yesterday to reports a man had demanded cash from staff at the store before claiming to have hidden a gun in a sock.
A 27-year-old man from the Ipswich area is in custody for questioning this morning following the raid, a spokesman for the force said.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 158 of December 21.