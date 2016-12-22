Man arrested over Ipswich armed robbery

An armed robbery was carried out at the Co op on Woodbridge Road on Wednesday December 21.

An arrest has been made after an armed robbery at a Co-op store in Ipswich.

Police were called to Woodbridge Road at the Brunswick Road junction shortly after 1pm yesterday to reports a man had demanded cash from staff at the store before claiming to have hidden a gun in a sock.

A 27-year-old man from the Ipswich area is in custody for questioning this morning following the raid, a spokesman for the force said.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 158 of December 21.