Man battling drink and drug demons abused people in Ipswich Subway concession

A man battling alcohol and drug demons has admitted abusing people in Polish and Russian at an Ipswich Subway concession.

Aminur Rahman, of Colchester Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour when he appeared before the town’s South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court.

The offence occurred at the Applegreen service station in Woodbridge Road East on December 12.

David Bryant, prosecuting, said a Lithuanian woman was working at the garage’s Subway concession when Rahman entered the premises at 4.30pm.

The court heard he started shouting and pointing at fillings on the counter, saying ‘give me everything’.

Rahman was then said to have shouted at the woman: “What are you Polish or are you English? Do you want to see my passport?”

Rahman then asked other customers if they wanted to see his passport, before the Subway worker asked him to leave.

Mr Bryant said Rahman then shouted the Polish word for b**** at her.

Rahman walked to the garage’s counter and bought a bottle of drink which he began to consume.

He continued swearing at people in Polish and Russian.

When police arrived and spoke to him, Rahman claimed the Subway assistant was putting things in his roll which he had not ordered, and got into an argument with her.

Rahman said he had been drinking beer and whisky all day, and taken cocaine as well.

The court heard he conceded his behaviour was wrong.

Rahman has numerous previous convictions and has previously been detained in a mental health treatment centre due to drug-induced psychosis.

Rahman, representing himself, said he was desperate for help to overcome his substance misuse.

He said: “I’m battling. I have got addictions – alcohol and drugs. I don’t know what to do. This is ruining my life. I’m harming myself. It’s a battle.”

District Judge Celia Dawson fined Rahman £50 and ordered him to pay £50 costs as well as £20 to the victims’ fund.