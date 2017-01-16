Partly Cloudy

Man battling drink and drug demons abused people in Ipswich Subway concession

11:00 16 January 2017

A man battling alcohol and drug demons has admitted abusing people in Polish and Russian at an Ipswich Subway concession.

Comment

Aminur Rahman, of Colchester Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour when he appeared before the town’s South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court.

The offence occurred at the Applegreen service station in Woodbridge Road East on December 12.

David Bryant, prosecuting, said a Lithuanian woman was working at the garage’s Subway concession when Rahman entered the premises at 4.30pm.

The court heard he started shouting and pointing at fillings on the counter, saying ‘give me everything’.

Rahman was then said to have shouted at the woman: “What are you Polish or are you English? Do you want to see my passport?”

Rahman then asked other customers if they wanted to see his passport, before the Subway worker asked him to leave.

Mr Bryant said Rahman then shouted the Polish word for b**** at her.

Rahman walked to the garage’s counter and bought a bottle of drink which he began to consume.

He continued swearing at people in Polish and Russian.

When police arrived and spoke to him, Rahman claimed the Subway assistant was putting things in his roll which he had not ordered, and got into an argument with her.

Rahman said he had been drinking beer and whisky all day, and taken cocaine as well.

The court heard he conceded his behaviour was wrong.

Rahman has numerous previous convictions and has previously been detained in a mental health treatment centre due to drug-induced psychosis.

Rahman, representing himself, said he was desperate for help to overcome his substance misuse.

He said: “I’m battling. I have got addictions – alcohol and drugs. I don’t know what to do. This is ruining my life. I’m harming myself. It’s a battle.”

District Judge Celia Dawson fined Rahman £50 and ordered him to pay £50 costs as well as £20 to the victims’ fund.

House in Lupin Way, Clacton-on-Sea devastated by fire

10:22 Gemma Mitchell
Scene of house fire in Lupin Way, Clacton-on-Sea. Picture by: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service.

A family have been left homeless after a fire “completely destroyed” their house in the early hours of this morning.

‘I ran for my life from man I believe was Tattingstone Suitcase murderer’

10:00 Colin Adwent
Detectives look at the body of Bernard Oliver, whose body was found in a field at Tattingstone

A Suffolk man is convinced he had a chilling encounter with the Tattingstone suitcase murderer just two days before Bernard Oliver’s dismembered body was found 50 years ago today.

Inquests open into deaths of Suffolk men Stuart Cullen and Peter Heathcote killed in Tunisian beach massacre

9 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Sousse victims Stuart Cullen and Philip Heathcote

Two Suffolk men were killed when a gunman opened fire on a Tunisian beach in 2015 – inquests into their deaths are due to open today.

E-fit issued after attempted break-in in Braintree

31 minutes ago
E-fit issued after attempted burglary in Willingale Road, Braintree. Image: Essex Police

Police have issued an e-fit following an attempted burglary.

Where are some of the cheapest places to buy fuel today?

10:04 Edmund Crosthwaite
Morrisons Petrol Station in Sproughton. Stock image

Motoring is an expensive business, even if you only use you car for a short journey to and from work each day.

Three possible routes for the northern bypass around Ipswich have been revealed - see here

09:27 Paul Geater
Where will the Northern Bypass go?

Today the potential routes for the northern bypass - taking traffic away from Ipswich town centre - have been revealed but it could take at least 15 years for any work on a new road to start.

‘Drastic accident’ could not have been foretold – community stunned after man dies in Thorpeness cliff collapse

The scene on the beach at Thorpeness, where a cliff collapsed at high tide, resulting in the death of a man

Monday verdict: First big step towards ending the apathy at Ipswich Town

Tom Lawrence, team-mates and fans in the North Stand celebrate the loanee's second goal of the game against Blackburn. Photo: James Ager

Ipswich driver responsible for death of Mike Ashton in road crash is spared jail

Bradley Soden leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court

Crews tackle fire at convenience store in Ipswich

Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Monday verdict: First big step towards ending the apathy at Ipswich Town

Tom Lawrence, team-mates and fans in the North Stand celebrate the loanee's second goal of the game against Blackburn. Photo: James Ager

Video: 11 reasons to be cheerful in Suffolk on Blue Monday

La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, is the perfect film to lift your spirits in January. Picture: Dale Robinette

Fears in the Care Homes Sector regarding the national living wage

Panel for Ashtons Legal care homes seminar
