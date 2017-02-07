Man charged with fraud after passenger plane diverted to Stansted airport

A Pakistan International Airlines plane at Stansted Airport after being intercepted by the RAF. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

A UK national has been charged with fraud after a passenger plane had to be escorted to Stansted Airport.

Emergency service personnel in attendance at at Stansted Airport. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire Emergency service personnel in attendance at at Stansted Airport. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Khalid Baqa, 52, of Priory Road, Barking, was charged on February 8 with committing fraud by false representation.

It followed an incident on February 7 after a Pakistan International Airlines flight had to be diverted.

The Airbus A330 was on its way from Lahore to Heathrow and the diversion happened around 3pm.

An airline spokesman said UK authorities received an anonymous phone call which sparked the diversion.

RAF Typhoon jets escorted the plane after it was diverted.

After the plane landed passengers reported it was quickly surrounded by police.

Baqa has been bailed to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on February 23.

Stansted Airport remained fully operational while the incident was ongoing, Essex Police said.