Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Man dies after cliff collapse on the beach at Thorpeness

14:37 14 January 2017

Emergency services at the scene of a rescue operation to free a man trapped under a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness

Emergency services at the scene of a rescue operation to free a man trapped under a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness

Archant

A man has died after a cliff collapsed on the Suffolk coast earlier this afternoon.

Comment
ThorpenessThorpeness

Dozens of emergency service personnel including Suffolk Constabulary, the East of England Ambulance Service, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard attended the scene in Thorpeness at around 1.25pm, where part of a cliff had collapsed onto the beach.

A rescue operation began to free the man, believed to be in his late 50s, who was trapped but despite the efforts of those at the scene, the man was found but had died.

The search also involved Coastguard Rescue Teams from Aldeburgh, Shingle Street, Lowestoft, Southwold and Felixstowe, the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd and members of the Aldeburgh RNLI lifeboat station.

One eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said: “The emergency service response was tremendous.

“There were 50 or 60 people who were desperately trying to dig the man free.”

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at around 1pm to say a man was trapped at the cliffs.

“A man and his dog were partially trapped by a section of the cliff face.

“Five fire engines went to the scene, who along with coastguard, RNLI, members of the public and police all helped out.”

UK Coastguard received multiple 999 calls reporting the cliff fall.

Bev Allen, Maritime Operations Controller for the UK Coastguard, said: “This was a large scale search and rescue effort in which multiple agencies worked together to free the trapped person.

“We ask people to please stay away from this particular area while the emergency services are at work.

“We would remind people to be mindful when out walking on the coast. Standing on cliff edges and at the base of a cliff are dangerous places to be as it is impossible to predict when the next piece might fall or how big it will be.”

A Suffolk police spokesman said officers are treating the death as non-suspicious and will prepare a file for the coroner.

Breaking News: Man dies after cliff collapse on the beach at Thorpeness

14:37 Tom Potter & Lauren Everitt
Emergency services at the scene of a rescue operation to free a man trapped under a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness

A man has died after a cliff collapsed on the Suffolk coast earlier this afternoon.

Jimmy’s Farm staff in overnight search for wallabies - one found safe and well, the other still on the loose

16:19 Tom Potter
Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

One of a pair of wallabies that went missing from Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich last night has been found safe and well with help from a member of the public - although the other is still on the loose.

Framlingham Library becomes Suffolk’s ninth to host adult colouring sessions – have you tried it?

16:07
An adult colouring group session at Ipswich Library

The growing popularity of adult colouring sessions has seen yet another Suffolk library begin hosting regular events.

Heartbeat’s artwork brightens cardiac clinic rooms at Ipswich Hospital

15:07 Andrew Hirst
Members of Heartbeat (East Suffolk)

Art by members of a cardiac support group has been used to brighten a Suffolk hospital’s heart clinic.

Supporters club from Germany travel to Ipswich to cheer on the Blues

14:07 Adam Howlett
Düsseldorf Fortuna supporters are visiting Portman Road to cheer on the Blues today

Two coach loads of football fans from Düsseldorf in Germany have made the long trip to Ipswich to cheer on the Blues as they take on Blackburn today.

Obesity in Suffolk is reaching ‘epidemic’ levels

14:07 Andrew Hirst
A Suffolk doctor has raised concerns about rising levels of obesity

A Suffolk doctor claims the county has a “huge problem” with obesity, which is reaching “epidemic proportions”.

Video: See photos and watch video of last night’s powerful waves hitting Cromer and Felixstowe

14:06
Effects of the tidal surge in Suffolk. By Antony Perkins

The storm surge hit coastal towns in Suffolk last night with high tides, strong winds and a storm surge combining forces.

Most read

Breaking News: Man dies after cliff collapse on the beach at Thorpeness

Emergency services at the scene of a rescue operation to free a man trapped under a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness

Gallery: Pictures of storm surge causing flooding in Southwold and Lowestoft as sea levels rise

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Gallery: No serious flooding in Suffolk and Essex during storm surge last night

The storm surge water kept well away from the temporary flood defence barriers installed around the Lings Car showroom in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Boatyard flooded at Felixstowe Ferry in early hours at high water

Felixstowe Ferry tidal serge

Jimmy’s Farm staff in overnight search for wallabies - one found safe and well, the other still on the loose

Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

Latest updates on flooding, evacuations and the storm surge in Suffolk and Essex

Storm surge flooding around the rear of the Harbour Inn at Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers opens up about abuse from supporters and his uncertain future

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Mick McCarthy admits it’ll be difficult for Ipswich Town to keep hold of in-form loanee Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence puts Ipswich ahead with this free-kick. Photo: James Ager

Match report: Ipswich Town 3 Blackburn Rovers 2 – Another Tom Lawrence wonder goal seals entertaining victory

Ipswich players rush to celebrate with goalscorer Tom Lawrence. Photo: James Ager

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy tells new signing Kieffer Moore not to look at social media

New Ipswich Town signing Kieffer Moore watched the win against Blackburn from the Directors' Box. Photo: James Ager

Ipswich Town set to sign Forest Green Rovers striker Kieffer Moore – with three other bids in

Kieffer Moore (left) in action for Yeovil.

Jimmy’s Farm staff in overnight search for wallabies - one found safe and well, the other still on the loose

Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24