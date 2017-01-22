Man found dead after house fire in Ickleton near north Essex border

A man has died following a house fire Archant

An investigation is underway after an older man was found dead following a fire at a house near the north Essex border.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters from Saffron Walden and Cambridge were called to a fire in Church Street, Ickleton, at 7.39am yesterday.

Crews arrived to find a “well developed fire” in a two storey house, which they tackled using hose reels at jets.

“An elderly man was found dead at the scene,” a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Saffron Walden Fire Station posted a message on its Facebook page saying: “This morning two crews from Saffron Walden and one from Cambridge Central attended a fatal house fire in Ickleton.”

The crews returned to their stations by 10.15am.

A fire investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Ickleton is in Cambridgeshire, just north of Saffron Walden and about 15 miles west of Haverhill in Suffolk.